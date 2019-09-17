A Lancaster man has been charged with assault and weapons charges after he brandished a handgun during an argument, Lancaster city police said.

Lukas Augustus Myrie, 51, displayed the gun about 8 p.m. Monday near the 200 block of West Vine Street during an argument with a woman, police said.

The woman's father heard the argument and came outside to investigate and Myrie brandished the gun again, police said. Both the woman and her father feared Myrie was going to shoot them, police said.

An officer responding to a call about the incident spotted Myrie in the 100 block of South Water Street and saw him throw a 9 mm handgun in an alley as he fled, police said. When officers arrested him in the 100 block of South Arch Street, they found a .25 caliber handgun on him, police said.

The 9 mm had its serial number destroyed, police said, and Myrie is prohibited from owning firearms.

He was charged with five felony firearms violations and two summary counts of simple assault. He was being held at Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail.

