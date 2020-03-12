The first bouts of the 2020 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Championships — qualifiers for the regional and state championships of the Frank Cariello 2020 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Tournament — were to have been contested Saturday at Lancaster Catholic High School. But Thursday, the event was postponed in light of ongoing developments with COVID-19.

Coach Barry Stumpf of Lancaster's Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center, a longtime organizer of the event, said plans to hold the annual event have been suspended indefinitely.

"It might be the summer," Stumpf said of a possible reschedule date. "Whenever we can clear this thing. What are you going to do?"

The announcement can on the heels of USA Boxing announcing via a news release that all of its sanctioned events will be suspended until March 31.

The organization called it "a very dificult decision, given we are in the midst of Golden Gloves tournaments and entering the qualification timeframe for the 2020 Junior Olympics. However, USA Boxing's greatest concern is for the health and safety of all boxers, coaches, officials and physicians."

Clubs and gyms like Finefrock & Stumpf, Lancaster City Boxing Club and Nye's Gym — which were to have a combined total of 13 boxers in action at Lancaster Catholic on Saturday — have been advised by USA Boxing that they may continue training, but should limit participation to boxers and their coaches.