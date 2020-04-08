Courtesy of Chief Clerk Larry George, on behalf of the Lancaster County Board of commissioners:
Similar to many organizations and businesses, the County of Lancaster has had several of its employees test positive for COVID-19. As of this time, three individuals have been confirmed, and per CDC guidelines, quarantine protocols were immediately implemented for each. Consistent with those same guidelines, thorough inquiries were conducted as to who the employees may have come in contact with in the performance of their duties, be they colleagues, clients and/or citizens, and those individuals have been notified and personal precautionary measures recommended. Additionally, robust sanitization procedures were undertaken to minimize any environmental risk at the work-sites associated with the three employees, their departments and respective locations being: the District Attorney’s Office at the Courthouse; Behavioral Health & Developmental Services at 150 North Queen Street; and the County Prison.
The County is fully committed to observing the Governor’s “Stay-at-Home” order, and has had the vast majority of its work force operating remotely for the past three weeks. Exceptions to this are those facilities which require 24 hour staffing; the Youth Intervention Center, the County Prison and the Countywide Communications/911 Center. Stringent sanitization and minimization of contagion risk practices are being followed at all County sites, but especially at those locations, with a specialized environmental cleaning company being contracted to abate the contagion risk at the Prison. To date, no colleagues, clients or citizens known to have been in proximity to the impacted employees have been similarly confirmed with COVID-19.
This information has been shared with all County employees, along with reminders to please practice safe distancing, wear a mask when around others, and, if exhibiting any flu-like symptoms to call off work and seek medical attention.