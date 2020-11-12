Lancaster County elections officials ended a week’s worth of ballot counting Wednesday with the tallying of votes cast by military service members serving overseas, as well as a pool of mail-in ballots that’s the subject of a lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Randall Wenger, chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, said 568 mail-in ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 were counted, along with 1,249 military and overseas ballots.

With 186,140 in-person votes, 90,989 mail-in ballots and 5,591 provisional ballots, over 282,000 county voters participated in the 2020 election, a turnout of nearly 80%.

Wenger said provisional ballot results have already been added to the county’s vote totals, and he is not anticipating any challenges to their validity, although he added exact numbers for how many provisional ballots were legally cast or rejected are not yet available.

“We’ve had watchers with us since last Friday morning when the count and canvass [of provisional ballots] began, and nothing was challenged,” he said via email.

Lancaster and the state’s other 66 counties are counting mail-in ballots that arrived during the three-day grace period. The results are being reported separately until the lawsuit challenging their validity is resolved.

But even if these votes were disqualified, removing them would not impact the results of statewide races in Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said only about 10,000 such ballots have been reported by counties, not enough to change President-elect Joe Biden nearly 50,000-vote lead over President Donald Trump.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, chair of Lancaster’s board of elections, said an initial certification of the county’s results will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18, with a final certification on Monday, Nov. 23. The delays are built into the process to allow for any public comment or revision by elections staff.