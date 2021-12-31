The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln East Highway, Kinzers, Dec. 23. Pass. Dried food residue on the interior surfaces of the microwave oven; cleaned.
Paradise-Leaman Place Fire Company, Hershey Ave., Dec. 23. Pass. No violations.
Wish You Well LLC, 47 N. Queen St., Dec. 23. Pass. No violations.
Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., Bainbridge, Dec. 22. Pass. Spray bottles with not common name label at the front bar area.
Bear Fruit, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.
Blue Pacific Sushi & Grill, 1500 Oregon Pike, Dec. 22. Pass. The faucet of the hand-wash sink at the bar leaks profusely when in the “on” position. Raw shrimp stored above cooked shrimp in the reach-in cooler. Food utensils in the cooking area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. In-use cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Two boxes of tuna in reduced oxygen packaging, thawing in unopened packages in the walk-in cooler.
Dough Heads Waffles, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Dec. 22. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
Fuel Madness Meals, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, December 22. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
Golden Whisk, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.
Gypsy Kitchen Catering, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Dec. 22. Pass. Raw sausage stored directly on top of bread in the walk-in cooler. Raw turkey stored above mustard in the walk-in cooler. An accumulation of burnt food debris on two catch trays of the stove. Water leaking from the plumbing of the sink in the outside service counter. Breakfast sausage, and porridge, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the final rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. A spray bottle of “green buster” stored hanging above single-service plastic lids and packets of sugar on a storage rack. Bottles of hand soap and dish detergent stored next to food equipment and food on the storage rack. Food employee (owner) preparing food, wearing a wristwatch. The food facility has until February to obtain a Food Safety Certificate. The facility has been in operation only since May 2021.
High’s No. 150, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 22. Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, hot dogs and cheese, held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink was 50 ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Food employees in food-prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers. Five quart containers and 41-w gallons with a sell-by date of 12/20/21 for sale in reach-in cooler.
House of Pizza, 101 W. Frederick St., Millersville, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.
Meadia Heights Golf Club, 402 Golf Road, Dec. 22. Pass. Moist dark residue on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Dried food residue on the safety guard of the tabletop mixer; cleaned.
Osteria Avanti, 38 Deborah Drive, Leola, follow-up, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.
Pour Man’s Brewing, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.
Pulire, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.
Raney Cellars Brewing Company LLC, 11 Manor Ave., Millersville, Dec. 22. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low-temperature dishwasher.
Refton Community Fire Company auxiliary, 99 Church St., Refton, complaint, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.
Snowfox-Weis No. 133, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.
Sugar Bowl Kos Inc., 601 W. Lemon St., Dec. 22. Pass. No violation.
Sweet Shenanigans Cupcakery, 3610 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.
The Vineyard at Grandview, 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.
Amishview Inn & Suites, 3125 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, Dec. 21. Pass. No violations.
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, Dec. 21. Pass. A black and pink residue up inside the ice maker. Old food residue on the can opener blade of two openers. Food employees preparing food, not wearing beard covers. A food employee was touching bread for stuffing with bare hands. Food employees shall minimize bare hand contact with exposed food that is not in a ready-to-eat form. An open employee beverage container was on the food-preparation sink and a twist-cap variety beverage was on the food preparation table. Food employee personal belongings; coats, jackets, and shirts, hanging on a rack with clean food equipment, although lockers are provided. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher is not available. Food facility is reusing plastic food containers, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Isopropyl alcohol and hand sanitizer stored on the food-preparation sink near spices.
Mission BBQ, 2002 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Dec. 21. Pass. No violations.
Punta Cana Restaurant, 350 E. Main St., Mountville, change of owner, Dec. 21. Fail. An open employee beverage container (two twist-cap variety) was on a food-preparation table and on a shelf above food equipment. Raw beef thawing at room temperature in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink in the front food-preparation area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Raw shell eggs stored above premade drinks in the reach-in cooler. Paint chipping from the floors, the wall beneath the three-compartment sink and on the wall near the front display case. Cooked chicken and all empanadas were held in the steam table and the hot holding cabinet at temperatures below the required 135 F. Raw wood, not easily cleanable and not nonabsorbent, being used as a stand for food equipment. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. The hand-wash sinks in the cooking area and the back food-preparation area was blocked by a pitcher of water, a bucket, a scrub brush and a scouring pad, and not accessible at all times for employee use. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking from behind the three-compartment sink. Hand santizer stored on a shelf with single-service items (plates, deli paper and straws).
Rawlinsville Hotel and Restaurant, 3 Drytown Road, Holtwood, Dec. 21. Pass. No violations.
Sky Zone, 1701 Hempstead Road, Dec. 21. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front. A black and tan residue inside the drains. Old cheese residue inside the nacho cheese machine. Old food splatter on the cup holder of the F’real machine. Single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes) stored in the back, directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The hand-wash sink in the front was blocked by a trash can and a fan and not accessible at all times for employee use. A bottle of Goo Gone stored on top of the ice machine. Stainless steel cleaner stored next to popcorn bags.
Twin Valley Coffee at Shady Maple Market, 1324 Main St., Dec. 21. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
Be Ready Depot, 243 S. Broad St., Lititz, Dec. 20. Pass. No violations.
Garden Room Cafe, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, Dec. 20. Pass. Wall in kitchen under soap dispenser damaged and crumbling, window ledge in kitchen area also damaged and in need of repair. Vent in dish area with an accumulation of static dust. Tongs, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Frozen food meals in a reach-in freezer with no ingredients label or a sign stating the ingredients are available upon request. Hand towel dispenser nonoperational due to batteries being dead.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 101 Crosswinds Drive, Lititz, Dec. 20. Pass. Ventilation above yogurt cooler in dining room area with an accumulation of static dust. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in milk refrigerator equipment. A bottle with pink liquid with no common name in the kitchen area under hand-washing sink. A bottle of Pepto Bismol stored in cabinet above food items.
Lititz Area Mennonite School, 1050 E. Newport Road, Lititz, Dec. 20. Pass. Hanging thermometer in stainless steel refrigerator with a nonworking thermometer.
Lutheran Church Of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Dec. 20. Pass. A sticky residue on the can opener blade.
Owl Hill Bistro, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, Dec. 20. Pass. Food employee in serving area, wearing bracelet, watch, ring on hands or arms.
Poke Station, 2095 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 20. Fail. The cutting board stored behind the faucet of the preparation sink, rather than on a clean and sanitized surface. Reduced-oxygen-packaged salmon and tuna thawing in the walk-in cooler in unopened packages. Employee medicines stored on a shelf with food for the business. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (rice for sushi) and changing sushi mats, without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Clean food equipment or utensils on the storage shelf in the back, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying (wet nesting). Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Raw shrimp stored on top of ready-to-eat sauce used for topping sushi in the walk-in cooler. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. An employee dumping gray water into the designated hand-wash sink in the front food-preparation area. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. Coats, jackets and purses stored on food for the business in the back area.
Sonlight River Brethren School, 4075 Siegrist Road, Mount Joy, Dec. 20. Pass. No violations.
The Belvedere Inn, 402 N. Queen St., Dec. 20. Pass. No violations.
The Goodie Shoppe, 302 W. Chestnut St., Dec. 20. Pass. No violations.
VIM Pizza, 5351 Lincoln Highway, Gap, Dec. 20. Pass. Static dust on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan cover. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.