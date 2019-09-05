Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for Samuel S. and Rebecca Riehl at 3841 Yost Road, Gordonville, Aug. 31. A five-bedroom house, a barn and a shop on 1.3 acres sold for $330,000 to Elam Stoltzfus.
Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Clyde Wingenroth estate at 49 Bethany Road, Ephrata, Aug. 15. A ranch-style dwelling with attached one-car garage sold for $135,000 to Maureen A. DiPoppo and Patrick W. Corkery of Narvon.
Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate for John and Marilyn Davidson at 829 Hillaire Road, Aug. 22. A 1½-story Cape Cod dwelling with one-car garage, detached garage/shed and garden shed on 0.57 acres sold for $186,000 to Dean Garman of Lititz.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antique tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Aug. 24. There were 209 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: (2) plumb hatchets, $300; (2) transitional planes, $260; (2) hand saws, $230; a William Penn felling ax, $210; a Superior Quality ax, $230; (3) Stanley bench planes, $250; a salesman sample cutter, $200; a piano maker's plane, $240; and an adjustable level, $180.