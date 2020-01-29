A Lancaster County couple was convicted Wednesday in Chester County in a case involving pipeline construction.
Mark Clatterbuck was found guilty of summary trespass and his wife Malinda was found guilty of summary disorderly conduct during a hearing before district judge John Bailey. Each was fined $100, plus court costs, StateImpact reported Wednesday.
A spokesman for the Clatterbucks said in a press release last week that on Dec. 11, 2019, the couple was participating in a tour of Mariner East pipeline construction sites. The tour was led by Chester County residents who had in the past given the same tour to legislators, political candidates, and members of the media, the statement said.
"While driving between sites, our tour vehicle was pulled over by a Uwchlan Township police officer," the Clatterbucks' release said. "Without explanation, investigation or request for identification, Mark was physically removed from the vehicle, handcuffed, transported to the police station, and charged with defiant trespass. While attempting to video-record this unsettling arrest, Malinda was likewise arrested, cuffed, and charged."
Lancaster County defense attorney Hobie Crystle represented the couple at the hearing, according to StateImpact.
Malinda Clatterbuck told the news outlet she feels the arrests were not warranted and she will likely appeal to the Chester County Court of Common Pleas.
In July, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office dropped trespassing charges against Malinda Clatterbuck and six other individuals who were accused of the offense after protesting at an Atlantic Sunrise pipeline site in 2017.