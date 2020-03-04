Lancaster County government, safety and health officials spoke Wednesday to coordinate a response plan in the event a case of coronavirus, COVID-19, is detected in the county.
Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said the county will be creating a website with information on the virus, and the county's emergency management department and Lancaster General Health will hopefully be holding a press conference next week.
"We want to get good and helpful information out to the public and we want to provide coordination across the many organizations and entities that are going to be involved it this," he said, adding that they are in discussions with other healthcare providers in the county to include them in the preparations.
The county does not have a health department as most larger Pennsylvania counties do and the former head of the emergency management department said in 2008 that the lack of such a department could lead to the county being overwhelmed in the event of a pandemic.
The Chester County health department is preparing by providing informational toolkits to schools and businesses, reviewing its continuity of government plan and communicating with local hospitals and physicians.
In Lancaster County, Parsons said the board of commissioners will act as the coordinating entity in the case of an outbreak, and that the county is also reviewing its continuity of government plan to ensure it aligns with the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak.
"I think it's prudent to plan for that, it's obviously spreading," Parsons said. "The tone (of the meeting) was serious and we want to be prepared."