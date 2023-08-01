There are very few municipalities that still offer regular virtual options for their meetings. Here are governments that still stream their meetings and where to find them:
- Lancaster County Commissioners work session: https://vimeo.com/event/2185470
- Lancaster County Commissioners regular meeting: https://vimeo.com/event/1970439
- City of Lancaster: https://www.youtube.com/@CityofLancasterPAGov/streams
- Manheim Township: https://zoom.us/j/99565574786
- East Hempfield Township: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09
- East Lampeter Township: https://www.youtube.com/@eastlampetertownship542/streams
- Lancaster Township: https://www.facebook.com/LancTwpMunicipality
- West Donegal Township: https://www.youtube.com/@westdonegaltownship1744/streams
- Millersville Borough: https://www.youtube.com/@MillersvilleBorough/streams
- Manheim Borough: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87823535635?pwd=ZGxQdmR1QTlHcGIyRWUzdUpwQ1RLQT09
- Akron Borough: https://www.akron-pa.com/ (new meeting links shared with each agenda)
- Ephrata Borough: https://www.ephrataboro.org/CivicMedia
- Mount Joy Borough: http://mountjoyborough.com/ (new meeting links shared for each meeting on the website)
- Lititz Borough: https://www.lititzborough.org/node/111/news (new meeting links shared for each meeting on the website)