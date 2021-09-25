COMMUNITY DAY: Southern End Community Association’s second Community Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. There will be an open house at the pool, vendors, yard sales and food. There are still vendor/yard sale spots available, for a fee. Reserve space by Oct. 1. In conjunction, a “Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to top dogs in several categories. Dogs must be preregistered for free by calling 717-806-0123 or emailing seca@epix.net with your name, phone, email and dog’s name and breed. Information or to reserve vendor space: secarec.org.
FALL FEST: Terre Hill Park’s Fall Fest will be held 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill. The family-friendly event will feature fall-themed activities, food and entertainment as well as dozens of local vendors and live music. Food will include apple dumplings, funnel cakes, french fries, pumpkin ice cream and apple cider. There will be musical entertainment 4-8 p.m. by Cody Tyler and Gypsy Convoy on the main stage. Information: terrehilldays.com.
FALL FEST: The 16th annual Fall Fest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, on the outdoor grounds of the Haldeman Mansion, 230 Locust Grove Road, Bainbridge. Admission is $5 per adult. The event features music, an educational program, tours of the mansion, games for the children and food.
