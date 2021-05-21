REOPENING: The Cunningham-Jackson Senior Community Center will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Harvey & Kai Sparkman Cultural Center, 512 E. Strawberry St. It is open to anyone 55 and older. The event, which runs until 3 p.m., features fellowship, games, entertainment and a light lunch. All COVID-19 regulations apply: temperature checks will be taken, face masks must be worn, must be vaccinated (bring vaccination card) and must wash hands. Information: the church, 717-393-8379; or Karen Dixon, 717-621-1699 or 717-293-7847.
BICYCLE LEARNING TOUR: The Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society will host a bike tour on the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Rain date is Sunday, June 6. Tour leader and historical society board member John Weber will guide the group from Ephrata to Lititz. The trail follows the abandoned Reading and Columbia railroad, constructed in 1863 at the outset of the Civil War. Cost is $40; register by May 28 at bit.ly/BikeWERT.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.