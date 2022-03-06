The basketball court at Elizabeth Township Municipal Park hasn’t been renovated since it was installed in 1998.
Upgrades never made it into the budget.
That changed last year after supervisors there learned the township — home to villages like Brickerville, Elm and Poplar Grove — would be receiving more than $418,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The supervisors voted to spend some of that improving the court.
This is the type of project residents of many Lancaster County communities could see more of this year as township supervisors and borough council members decide what to do with the money.
When it comes to where officials opt to spend what is coming through the rescue plan, much attention is being paid to Lancaster County and Lancaster city, which received $106 million and $39.5 million respectively. County leaders have outlined plans for only a fraction of that. City officials have surveyed residents about what they think the money should go to while committing some out of the gate — such as $5 million toward affordable housing projects.
Add up the American Rescue Plan Act money awarded to non-entitlement communities in the county — generally those with populations of less than 50,000 — and it’s far less than the city and county have to work with. But a few thousand here and there does have some potential for businesses that are paying attention and for nonprofits with persuasive presentations.
Projects like that basketball court — slated to get underway once weather warms up — are likely too small to attract bids from any huge paving companies, said Elizabeth Township Administrator Loren Miller.
“So this kind of thing could be a good win for a mom-and-pop,” Miller says.
In East Cocalico Township it’s been proposed to use some of that township’s allocated money to pay farmers who are participating in a sediment-reduction program. Brecknock Township supervisors have talked about using their funds for a new garage.
They are among several leaders who have discussed possible uses but haven’t committed to anything until receiving further clarification on how funds must be spent and reported.
Townships got that clarification in January when the U.S. Treasury Department released a final set of American Rescue Plan Act rules.
Anne Gingerich, a Lancaster resident who is executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations (PANO), hopes more of the allocated money not only starts moving, but that it starts moving in the direction of nonprofits.
As of January, more than $6 billion of $7.3 billion in funds that the state itself received under the plan remains unspent, Gingerich said.
“Because the state is sitting on money a lot of the local municipalities are too,” she said. “Not everybody. But many are because they want to hold it back for their rainy day funds. Our comment is: We are in a rainy day as a nonprofit community and these dollars would be incredibly helpful.”
The funds can’t sit there for too long. Recipients are required to obligate their money by the end of 2024 and spend it by the end of 2026.
PANO in February published a tool kit designed to help nonprofits approach elected officials at all levels about sharing some of the rescue act money with them. That tool kit is available at pano.org
“We believe that based on relationships that they either hopefully already have, or can create with their local officials, that they can make their cases to get some of these dollars for their operations,” Gingerich said.
About 88% of nonprofits in Pennsylvania have annual operating budgets of less than $500,000, Gingerich said.
“So when you are that small you really don’t have the time to figure out how to do the relationship building, which is why we want to get our tool kit out,” she said. “Then, on the flip side, many local municipalities and townships have not been in a position of distributing funds, so they don’t really know how to do that.”
That’s just part of a steep learning curve.
When the American Rescue Plan Act guidance first came out it listed specifically allowed uses for the money, such as sewer and water infrastructure, broadband upgrades and responding to the COVID-19 emergency.
It also allowed for some spending on general projects and uses that don’t fit neatly into one of the specifically spelled-out categories. But it tied the amount that can be spent on more general projects to the amount of revenue that was lost due to the pandemic. Those calculations were causing some confusion.
The final rules released in January say communities can now opt to take a standard allowance of up to $10 million in revenue replacement without calculating a thing. Larger municipalities are likely to still calculate losses and see if that method works better for them. But that $10 million cap covers all the money allocated to nonentitlement communities in Lancaster County. Many of those are likely to opt for that route.
“This means that the first $10 million of your ARP dollars can be spent on nearly anything that would normally be paid for from your general fund,” said Holly Fishel, director of policy and research at the PA State Association of Township Supervisors. She was speaking during an ARPA webinar in January.
“Keep in mind it does not matter if you do not have actual losses,” she told attendees. “That is irrelevant to your ability to take this standard allowance.”
There are a handful of things the money can’t be spent on, such as legal settlements or pension plan payments. The January rule revision also added a caveat that the funds can’t be spent on anything that would undermine COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
During the virtual town hall, Fishel fielded questions submitted online including some seeking confirmation that certain projects would be allowed.
“Somebody says: ‘What about a new salt shed?’ Yeah. That would apply …,” she said. “(So would a) plow truck. Guy to run the plow truck. The salt. The place to put the salt.”