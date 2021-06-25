Lancaster County Career & Technology Center - Mount Joy, awarded certificates May 24, 25 and 26 at its campus outdoors.
The areas of study and the graduates are:
Advanced Health Careers
Joselyn Ayala, of Hempfield; Success Beah, of Elizabethtown Area; Shyanne Binder, of Donegal; Elizabeth Carter, of Elizabethtown Area; Allexa Diffenderfe, of Hempfield; Madison Ernst, of Elizabethtown Area; Rachel Fagan, of Manheim Central; Jordyn Gutshall, of Elizabethtown Area; Remi Keeports, of Elizabethtown Area; Madison Liskey, of Elizabethtown Area; Gabriella Pistone, of Elizabethtown Area; Matthew Smedley, of Elizabethtown Area; Olivia Sullivan, of Elizabethtown Area; Jenna Wagner, of Manheim Central.
Baking & Pastry Arts
Zayrene Andino, of School District of Lancaster; Janeila Cotto, of School District of Lancaster; Veronica Fitting, of Hempfield; Hannah Fleischer, of Warwick; Chloe Garner, of Elizabethtown Area; Ezra Hackman, of Elizabethtown Area; Alyssa Harris, of Warwick; Aidalina Jackson, of School District of Lancaster; Dejalee Molina, of Hempfield; Jade Oster, of Elizabethtown Area; Nataleigh Paniagua, of School District of Lancaster; Absinthe Phillips, of Cocalico; Brianna Rager, of Manheim Township; Ari Ribecca, of Penn Manor; Aaliyah Riehl, of Solanco; Damien Riehl, of Solanco; Jeanise Sevarin, of School District of Lancaster; and Gabrielle Wenger, of Warwick.
Commercial Construction/Management
Colin Campbell, of Penn Manor; Ian Franks, of Elizabethtown Area; Cameron Jones, of Penn Manor; Ivan Lebron, of Penn Manor; Anthony March, of Penn Manor; Braden Martin, of Cocalico; James Morant, of Penn Manor; Rian Phillips, of Ephrata Area; Daniel Smith, of Solanco; Jeremiah Snyder, of Manheim Central; Lo So, of Elizabethtown Area; Daniel Tema, of Elizabethtown Area; Luis Torres, of Penn Manor; and Jonathan Wells, of Manheim Central.
Culinary Arts/Chef
Halie Adams, of Penn Manor; Amner Choc Rax, of Elizabethtown Area; Jniah Crosby, of School District of Lancaster; Lindsay Eberly, of Warwick; Emily Flowers, of Donegal; Hannah Griffie, of Elizabethtown Area; Roxana Hernandez Alonso, of Conestoga Valley; Dylan Kelley, of Manheim Central; Sumer Kubovcsak, of Ephrata Area; Sabrina Lawrence, of Donegal; Rhianna Lefever, of School District of Lancaster; Elizabeth Lewis, of Elizabethtown Area; Sydney Lewis, of Elizabethtown Area; Sophia Mackison, of Donegal; Margaret Marks, of Cocalico; Vegas Martin, of Eastern Lancaster County; Kathryn Musser, of Penn Manor; Solariz Ortiz, of School District of Lancaster; Sergio Smucker, of School District of Lancaster; Chelsy Stoltzfus, of Warwick; Amberly Trusty, of Warwick; Morgan Tyler, of Penn Manor; Yaneth Vazquez Ortiz, of Solanco; Marqueece Weaver, of Hempfield; and Dru Zimmerman, of Penn Manor.
Early Childhood Education
Anonya Bland, of Columbia Borough; Kelly Buckwalter, of Penn Manor; Aaliyah Byrd, of Elizabethtown Area; Briana Clouser, of Eastern Lancaster County; Cierra Ditmer, of Penn Manor; Destiny Ellerbe, of Conestoga Valley; Emma Hackman, of Ephrata Area; Angelina Heft, of Cocalico; Abigail Hostetter, of Manheim Central; Erica Hurley, of Solanco; Emma Jennings, of Manheim Central; Corinne King, of Manheim Central; Heather Lauver, of Donegal; Elyanis Martinez, of Penn Manor; Hope Miller, of Hempfield; Sidney Mosher, of Warwick; Leslie Nettke, of Conestoga Valley; Kylie Overly, of Solanco; Isabelle Richard, of Donegal; Paige Shelley, of Manheim Township; James Steffy, of Solanco; Hailee Walters, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Kyleigh Wright, of Lampeter-Strasburg; and Taylor Zajac, of Manheim Central.
Electromechanical Engineering Technology
Devon Baldwin, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Logan Baughman, of Hempfield; Cameron Clawson, of Hempfield; Benjamin Cretella, of Donegal; Lorenzo Dejesus, of School District of Lancaster; Robert Frederick, of Manheim Central; Martin Kegerise, of Hempfield; Ashton Lopez, of School District of Lancaster; Owen Martin, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Gregory Mercado, of School District of Lancaster; Riley Oppenheim, of Eastern Lancaster County; David Perez, of Eastern Lancaster County; Jedidiah Rutter, of School District of Lancaster; Derek Sheppard, of Warwick; Natalie Snyder, of Conestoga Valley; Hayden Stahlman, of Elizabethtown Area; Austin Wieder, of Cocalico; Keelian Wilson, of Penn Manor; and Nathan Witwer, of Eastern Lancaster County.
Hospitality Business Management
Izabella Ansel-Sexton, of Ephrata Area; Summer Awan, of Pequea Valley; Devon Dougherty, of Manheim Township; Jayleen Garcia, of Hempfield; and Kaitlyn Haas, of Warwick.
Metal Fabrication
Matthew Bolton, of Hempfield; Sebastian Bracken, of Warwick; Keaton Brady, of Warwick; David Carnes, of Donegal; Barbara Clark, of Columbia Borough; Wesley DeWald, of Elizabethtown Area; Blake Drescher, of Hempfield; Noah Furlow, of Warwick; Drew Harnish, of Warwick; Devin Kissinger, of Warwick; Tymothy Lehman, of Manheim Central; Logan Lippert, of Hempfield; Brenton Martin, of Manheim Township; David-Matthew Mitchell, of Cocalico; Kaleb Null, of Cocalico; Kyle Pietsch, of Warwick; Adam Rhoads, of Cocalico; Madison Rinier, of Manheim Township; Gavin Suydam, of Hempfield; Carlos Torres, of Cocalico; and Kyle Young, of Warwick.
Precision Machining
Colby Mertz, of Cocalico; Andrew O’Handly, of Conestoga Valley; Cory Ream, of Eastern Lancaster County; Nathaniel Robbins, of Warwick; Logan Schlaybach, of Donegal; Simon Tanner, of Hempfield; Mark Washington, of Manheim Central; James Williams, of Conestoga Valley; Xiao-Wei Wisotzkey, of Hempfield; and Keegin Zink, of Columbia Borough.
Protective Services Academy
Jessenia Agosto, of Conestoga Valley; Travar Bailey, of Hempfield; Alyson Brandt, of Manheim Central; Jared Brown, of Solanco; Trinity Brown, of Elizabethtown Area; Mason Bunting, of Conestoga Valley; Katarina Cordner, of Manheim Central; Kyle Cramer, of Ephrata Area; PatsyLynn Davis, of Solanco; Dylan Deknikker, of Ephrata Area; Tyler Ditzler, of Penn Manor; Zachary Dunn, of Conestoga Valley; Austin Estrella Blanco, of Penn Manor; Kiersten Fitzwater, of Elizabethtown Area; Aislyn Freed, of Eastern Lancaster County; Nathan Fryer, of Cocalico, Emma Gainer, of Warwick; Aiden Gladfelter, of Columbia Borough; Madison Goodwin, of Warwick; Cody Hart, of Hempfield; Jonathan Hartz, of Cocalico; Cameron Hertzog, of Hempfield; Jeremiah Hicks, of Penn Manor; Brooke Horst, of Elizabethtown Area; Owen Huber, of Manheim Township; Nathan Immel, of Solanco; Nolan Kauffman, of Pequea Valley; Tyler Kieffer, of Manheim Township; Aniysha Krammes, of Penn Manor; Kaya Lamoreaux, of Warwick; Ryan Martin, of Eastern Lancaster County; Mason Millhouse, of Hempfield; Asia Morrison, of Donegal; Emma Musser, of Eastern Lancaster County; Caden Nagel, of Elizabethtown Area; Anthony Navarro, of Manheim Township; Addison Nickle, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Malachi Nolt, of Penn Manor; Austin Norton, of Manheim Central; Kadynce Orendorff, of Elizabethtown Area; Gil Ramos Santa, of Hempfield; Kaeden Rhoads, of Penn Manor; Devon Sabasino, of Eastern Lancaster County; Dejeanice Sanchez, of Manheim Township; Kaitlyn Santana-Velez, of Manheim Township; Leleiana Segura, of Warwick; Jacob Shue, of Elizabethtown Area; Alexis Stanford-Warner, of Eastern Lancaster County; Tanner Stefanick, of Penn Manor; Paige Stoltzfus, of Solanco;\!q David Stoner, of Elizabethtown Area; Jarrett Welk, of Solanco; Bryce White, of Elizabethtown Area; Annabel Whitton, of Conestoga Valley; James Wiegand, of Hempfield; Abigail Wiker, of Hempfield; and Ryan Yocom, of Pequea Valley.
Residential Carpentry
Ryan Becker, of Warwick; Chance Calvey, of Warwick; Leo Copeland, of Warwick; Tyler Goshert, of Cocalico; Walter Graves, of Ephrata Area; Kaden Graybill, of Hempfield; Logan Harting, of Cocalico; Bryce Hatfield, of Hempfield; Michael Hopper, of Hempfield; Jacob Keiser, of Elizabethtown Area; Bryce Krepps, of Elizabethtown Area; Joshua Mihaljevic, of Manheim Township; Gabriel Rosa-Lindgren, of Cocalico; Carter Schach, of Elizabethtown Area; Jeffrey Shirk, of Hempfield; Daulton Smith, of Cocalico; Brett Steigauf, of Manheim Central; Daniel Wilson, of Penn Manor; and Justin Zechman, of Elizabethtown Area.
Marshall Bowers, of Elizabethtown Area; Connor Charles, of Solanco; Rylee Clair, of Penn Manor; Alexander DeJesus, of Penn Manor; Jayden Feese, of Elizabethtown Area; Daniel Frey, of Manheim Central; Clint Herr, of Solanco; Elijah Jacobs, of Penn Manor; Bryce Johnson, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Lillian Keith, of Ephrata Area; Owen Kupres, of Manheim Central; Zane Law, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Abraham Marente, of Conestoga Valley; Ryan Martin, of Warwick; Robert McKee, of Elizabethtown Area; Andrew Minney, of Warwick; Colt Myers, of Eastern Lancaster County; Andrea Newns, of Conestoga Valley; Dakota Oppenheim, of Solanco; Jacob Ortlip, of Solanco; Bryan Osborne, of Solanco; Brady Pawelczyk, of Hempfield; Conner Rakes, of Penn Manor; Giovanni Roma, of Warwick Josiah Saez, of Conestoga Valley; Luis Segarra, of Hempfield; Cayden Spencer, of Elizabethtown Area; Bryan Stewart, of Ephrata Area; Connor Swarner, of Solanco; Brandon Swope, of Eastern Lancaster County; Wyatt Templin, of Elizabethtown Area; Gabriel Thompson, of Ephrata Area; Owen Wagner, of Manheim Central; and Jared White, of Cocalico.