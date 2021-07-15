Lancaster County Career & Technology Center - Brownstown, awarded certificates May 24, 25 & 26 at its campus outdoors.
Architectural CAD/Design
Amanda Coblentz, of Eastern Lancaster County; Darrien Jenkins, of Ephrata Area; Alexandra Rodriguez, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Jayden Sensenig, of Conestoga Valley; Aydin Thompson, of Warwick; Deric Wanga, of Elizabethtown Area; Anthony Xiong, of Cocalico; and Timothy Yudenko, of Cocalico.
Cabinetmaking & Wood Technology
Jannah Abdul Latif, of Conestoga Valley; Daniel Asso, of Manheim Township; Nicholas Aten, of Manheim Township; Damian Coe, of Solanco; David Fisher, of Elizabethtown Area; Derek Gerlitzki, of Conestoga Valley; Lyana Hall, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Russell Hanes III, of Hempfield; Tyler Lamb, of Warwick; Japhet Michel, of Conestoga Valley; Tristan Sanchez, of Manheim Township; Isaiah Shultz, of Manheim Central; Mason Sinclair, of Solanco; Austin Trimmer, of Ephrata Area; and Jeremiah Zimmerman, of Manheim Central.
Commercial Art
James Cadet, of Conestoga Valley; Caroline Chesnutt, of Manheim Township; Alex Ebersole, of Penn Manor; Levi Filliaux, of Solanco; Drew Heflin, of Manheim Township; Theresa Hurst, of Manheim Township; Tylil Jackson-Smith, of Manheim Township; Ava Lorenzen, of Elizabethtown Area; Ava McMillen, of Elizabethtown Area; Nicholas Parmer, of Ephrata Area; Anais Quinones Santiago, of Pequea Valley; Rylee Ross, of Conestoga Valley; Ian Rowley, of Manheim Township; Francheska Seymour, of Donegal; Elizabeth Stiles, of Elizabethtown Area; Kiana Thedford, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Nathan Torres, of Penn Manor; Jamielyn Upole, of Conestoga Valley; Isabel Vreeland, of Manheim Township; Lilly Witmer, of Manheim Township; Bailey Wood, of Solanco; and Adrianna Wright, of Eastern Lancaster County.
Computer Systems Technology
Sophia Beckner, of Hempfield; Ryan Bookman, of Conestoga Valley; Owen Boulanger, of Hempfield; Clifford Brian Jr., of Conestoga Valley; Christien Conley, of Penn Manor; Jonathan Cox, of Manheim Central; Matthew Eckman, of Conestoga Valley; Dylan Heller, of Hempfield; Paul Hurst, of Manheim Central; Tucker Kurtz, of Ephrata Area; Ryan Morris, of Warwick; Sebastian Myers-Formica, of Manheim Township; John Nissley, of Conestoga Valley; Domingo Rodriguez, of School District of Lancaster; Lorenzo Rodriguez, of Conestoga Valley; Luis Rodriguez, of Conestoga Valley; Collin Snyder, of Ephrata Area; Jose Vazquez, of Conestoga Valley; and Tyler Yunginger, of Warwick.
Digital Design/Print Media
Evan Carrion, of Conestoga Valley; Silas Cole, of Warwick; Martin Eshleman, of Donegal; Ian Herb, of Solanco; Nancy Johnson, of Pequea Valley; Ruben Kasatkin, of Conestoga Valley; Eric Lando, of Conestoga Valley; Mikayla Lefever, of Warwick; Ismael Melendez Jr., of Conestoga Valley; Isaias Pagan Fernandez, of Penn Manor; Jonathan Romanoff, of Eastern Lancaster County; Anne Russell, of Solanco; Emily Sellers, of Solanco; Christian Smothers, of Conestoga Valley; Colin Terry, of Ephrata Area; and Timothy Wambold Jr., of Columbia Borough.
Electrical Construction Technology
Corey Burnish, of Ephrata Area; Bradey Cunningham, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Edward Garcia, of Ephrata Area; Hunter Gettle, of Ephrata Area; Tyler Hackman, of Ephrata Area; Ian Hagamon, of Pequea Valley; Ian High, of Manheim Central; Cody Landis, of Solanco; Travis Lefever, of Solanco; Miguel Leis, of Cocalico; Logan Nelson, of Manheim Central; James Roop, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Hamza Salim, of Conestoga Valley; Dalton Shank, of Solanco; Matthew Sizemore, of Conestoga Valley; and Charles Spidel, of Warwick.
Heavy Equipment Operation & Basic Maintenance
Zachary Clare, of Penn Manor; Gage Criswell, of Penn Manor; Xavier Diaz, of School District of Lancaster; Jack Gainer, of Warwick; Ty Garman, of Warwick; Nashon Good, of Hempfield; Jared Gore, of Solanco; Jonathan Harsh, of Penn Manor; Kristopher Kline, of Manheim Central; Moses Martin, of Elizabethtown Area; Tyler Mullens, of Solanco; Theodore Ney, of Penn Manor; Dakota Nichols, of Cocalico; Phillip Reburn, of Solanco; Jack Redcay, of Eastern Lancaster County; Zackary Schneider, of Penn Manor; Shayne Towner, of Solanco; Bradley Weaver, of Eastern Lancaster County and Brayden Wentzel, of Eastern Lancaster County.
HVAC/R
Logan Aipa, of Elizabethtown Area; Hunter Brown, of Warwick; Garyn Burda, of Solanco; Austin Daily, of Solanco; Nicolas Eby, of Ephrata Area; Adam Graham, of Penn Manor; Ryan Hinkle, of Columbia Borough; Joshua Kimes, of Solanco; Joseph Kirchgessner, of Manheim Township; Adam Lendelborg, of Eastern Lancaster County; Brian Lindemuth, of Warwick; Tyler Martin, of Ephrata Area; Jason Pacheco, of School District of Lancaster; Justin Pacheco, of School District of Lancaster; Conner Schlegel, of Penn Manor; Jose Silva Gonzalez, of Manheim Township; Austin Simmon, of Pequea Valley; Ethan Younger, of Conestoga Valley.
Interactive Media & Web Design
Roman Astree, of Hempfield; Davante Broughton, of Penn Manor; Richard Dworsak, of Elizabethtown Area; Justice Kipp, of School District of Lancaster; Michael McClune, of Warwick; Andres Rodriguez III, of School District of Lancaster; Amanda Roth, of Hempfield; Juan Antonio Saavedra Jr., of Cocalico; Malcolm Schuyler, of Manheim Township; Dawson Seat, of Ephrata Area; John Slaseman Jr., of Manheim Central; Kalijah Smith, of Cocalico; Kyle Smith, of Eastern Lancaster County; and Nathan Vidzicki, of Ephrata Area.
Material Handling & Logistics
Arick Alston, of Penn Manor; Angell Arredondo, of Manheim Central; Nicholas Bergman, of Ephrata Area; Summer Besash, of Solanco; Anthony Camacho, of Penn Manor; Michael Ciccia, of Conestoga Valley; Zyayre Culler, of Warwick; Gabriel Dierwechter, of Manheim Township; Elyjiah Firestone, of Cocalico; Bryan Kerdeman, of Manheim Central; Nickolas Melendez, of Manheim Township; Yadier Mercado Rodriguez, of Penn Manor; Marcus Page, of Warwick; and Jazel Rodriguez, of Hempfield.
Painting & Interior Finishes
Jovanni Acosta, of Donegal; Kendall Dalessandri, of Elizabethtown Area; Peyton Gumbert, of Donegal; Briana Keen, of Penn Manor; Andrianna Kiapokas, of Cocalico; Faith Kunkle, of Warwick; Trysten LeBlanc, of Donegal; Jordan Lonie, of Conestoga Valley; Jovan Mazanet, of Penn Manor; Dominick Pompilii, of Eastern Lancaster County; Yabdel Rivera Hernandez, of Conestoga Valley; Nicholas Rodriguez, of Hempfield; Charles Rodriguez Jr., of Warwick; Orion Rosario, of Eastern Lancaster County; Jordan Rotolo, of Penn Manor; and Raymond Speller, of Penn Manor.
Photography & Digital Imaging
Lana Beatty, of Pequea Valley; Catherine Collier, of Ephrata Area; Laquell Cooper, of Pequea Valley; Cayla Haggans, of Manheim Central; Brooke Hoffer, of Solanco; Amber James, of Donegal; Morgan Johnson, of Columbia Borough; Maranatha Leininger, of Manheim Township; Paige Liddick, of Penn Manor; Talisha Marrero, of Warwick; Alizaye Mellott-Arnold, of Manheim Central; Kaylee Mentzer, of Warwick; Mackenzie Peterman, of Elizabethtown Area; Owen Redcay, of Manheim Central; Tafari Reid, of Manheim Township; Magyn Rhoades, of Penn Manor; Jason Salvatore, of Columbia Borough; Emily Shotzberger, of Penn Manor; and Aaliyah Velez, of School District of Lancaster.
Plumbing
Evan Barnes, of Elizabethtown Area; Josmar Castillo-Batista, of Hempfield; Demetrius Diaz, of Columbia Borough; Emanuel Diaz Morales, of Manheim Township; Moses Dominguez, of Solanco; Matthew Floyd, of Columbia Borough; Preston Haines, of Hempfield; Jonathan Hinkle, of Elizabethtown Area; Elvin Irizarry Jorge, of Elizabethtown Area; Trevor Jenks, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Ezekiel Kolubah, of Conestoga Valley; Cesar Dali Maximo Almanza, of Pequea Valley; Conlan McCrone, of Elizabethtown Area; Gabriel Nauman, of Warwick; Evan Osborne, of Columbia Borough; and Benjamin Rice, of Manheim Township.
Lancaster County Career & Technology Center - Brownstown Senior Awards
The Lancaster County Career and Technology Center -Brownstown Campus held its ceremony in May.
The recipients are:
Architectural CAD/Design
Alexandra Rodriguez: J&J Service Solutions Scholarship, Skills USA Scholarship and Student of Merit.
Anthony Xiong: Ladies of the Ephrata Elks Lodge #1933 Scholarship and Lancaster County Code Association Scholarship.
Aydin Thompson: Outstanding Senior.
Darrien Jenkins: Skills USA Workforce Award and Student of Merit.
Amanda Coblentz: Sunshine Fund Faculty Gift.
Cabinet Making & Wood Technology
Daniel Asso: Co-Op Graduation Award and Student of Merit.
Jeremiah Zimmerman: Outstanding Senior.
Nicholas Aten: Student of Merit and Sunshine Fund Faculty Gift.
Commercial Art
Elizabeth Stiles: Outstanding Senior.
Anais Quinones: Skills USA Scholarship.
Ava Lorenzen: Student of Merit.
Ava McMillen: Student of Merit.
Tess Hurst: Sunshine Fund Faculty Gift.
Computer Systems Technology
Sebastian Myers-Formica: LCCTF Workforce Grant.
Tucker Kurtz: Outstanding Senior.
Jonathan Cox: Student of Merit.
Paul Hurst: Student of Merit.
Digital Design/Print Media
Anne Russell: Outstanding Senior and and Skills USA Scholarship.
Mikayla Lefever: Skills USA Scholarship and Student of Merit.
Electrical Construction Technology
Bradey Cunningham: LCCTF Workforce Grant, Skills USA Workforce Award and Student of Merit.
Ian High: LCCTF Workforce Grant and Outstanding Senior.
Ian Hagamon: Skills USA Scholarship.
Dalton Shank: Skills USA Workforce Award and Student of Merit.
Heavy Equipment Operation
Ty Garman: Outstanding Senior.
Ted Ney: Student of Merit.
HVAC-R
Conner Schlegel: GPA Higher than 90%.
Jason Pacheco: GPA Higher than 90%.
Joseph Kirchgessner: GPA Higher than 90%.
Ryan Hinkle: GPA Higher than 90%.
Tyler Martin: Highest GPA.
Nic Eby: Outstanding Senior.
Hunter Brown: Student of Merit.
Justin Pacheco: Student of Merit.
Interactive Media/Web Design
Richard Dworsak: LCCTF General Scholarship, Outstanding Senior and Skills USA Scholarship.
Nathan Vidzicki: Most Improved Student.
Justice Kipp: Student of Merit and Sunshine Fund Faculty Gift.
Materials Handling Logistics
Bryan Kerdeman: Outstanding Senior.
Jazel Rodriguez: Skills USA Workforce Award.
Marcus Page: Student of Merit.
Michael Ciccia: Student of Merit.
Painting and Interior Finishes
Faith Kunkle: LCCTF Workforce Grant, Outstanding Senior and Skills USA Workforce Award.
Dominick Pompilii: Student of Merit.
Orion Rosario: Student of Merit.
Photography
Emily Shotzberger: LCCTF Workforce Grant and Millersville Womens Club.
Mackenzie Peterman: LCCTF Workforce Grant and Workforce Award.
Katie Collier: Outstanding Senior.
Maranatha Leininger: Student of Merit.
Plumbing
Gabriel Nauman: LCCTF Workforce Grant and Outstanding Senior.
Moses Dominquez: Student of Merit.