Looking for a succinct way to describe the work done at Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc., Richard Bonner found the words right in the Lancaster-based company’s name.
“We are a cooling company,” said Bonner, the firm’s vice president of research and development.
That may be an oversimplification, he said, emphasizing that Advanced Cooling Technologies isn’t an average heating ventilation and air conditioning company. It’s focus is on providing thermal engineering services from its base inside Burle Business Park in Lancaster city.
“We are more like a company that comes in to cool a satellite or a military radar system, so it’s cooling but applied to very advanced … systems,” he said.
Bonner shared that description just weeks after the U.S. Department of Energy awarded the company a $3.3 million grant to support the development of improved flaring equipment.
These flares are designed to burn excess gas when it’s released as waste from sites like oil and natural gas wells. With the three-year grant, an ACT research and development team is working to create improved combustion components, with the goal of producing higher temperatures to more completely burn the methane that often leaks from drilling sites.
That’s important in the larger fight against climate change, company officials noted, because methane is a powerful greenhouse gas. And the flares can be put to use right here in Pennsylvania, where a boom in hydraulic fracking has spawned a multi-billion-dollar natural gas industry stretching from the state’s southwestern corner to the former anthracite coal region in the northeast corner.
The research on better flares is just one of multiple projects related to environmental protection in development at Advanced Cooling Technologies, according to Bryan Muzyka, sales and marketing manager. However, he said the company’s focus extends well beyond just the environment, specifically noting work related to COVID-19 testing equipment and the design of thermal components for a NASA rover that will be used to explore the moon.
At a given time, Advanced Cooling Technologies’ research and development teams are working on two to three dozen projects, competing with similar companies to develop and manufacture “thermal solutions” for both government, defense and private-sector clients, Bonner said.
Bonner compared the company to a university, explaining how teams evaluate each project, pitching ideas and prospective solutions before the best concepts are selected, researched and potentially developed. Not all projects pan out, but that’s common in the field of research and development, he said, proud of the company’s success rate.
The vast majority of that work, he said, takes place within the company’s Burle location, where its operations occupy more than 83,000 square feet. According to officials, Advanced Cooling Technologies has expanded five times since 2003, when it was founded as a research and development company by President and Chief Technical Officer Jon Zuo and Vice President Scott Garner.
Last year, the company acquired Tekgard, a York-based engineering and manufacturing company, which added about 60,000 square feet to the Advanced Cooling Technologies footprint, Bonner said.
Early this year, Bonner and Muzyka celebrated the company’s location in central Pennsylvania, touting the number of qualified workers graduating from nearby colleges and universities, as well as a wealth of talented and experienced machinists and manufacturers.
Job listings on the Advanced Cooling Technologies website sought engineers, a quality inspector, a West Coast sales manager and a spacecraft thermal analyst among others.
The privately held company has 217 employees, 164 in Lancaster and 53 in York, according to an Advanced Cooling Technologies spokesperson.
“All of them have unique backgrounds in thermal management,” Bonner said. The workforce, he added, has “gotten more professional and certainly larger as time goes on.”