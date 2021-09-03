A Lancaster city man who was found guilty of stabbing another man in 2020 will serve 12.5 to 25 years in a state prison, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Kenneth Douglass Clark III, 27, was "extremely intoxicated" when he stabbed another man in the 400 block of Beaver Street on Oct. 21, 2020, the district attorney's office said. He was released from prison four months before the stabbing.
Clark stabbed the other man two times because the man told Clark that he didn't have a lighter, according to the district attorney's office.
During his sentencing hearing in front of judge Donald Totaro, Clark was "verbally and physically unruly before he was removed from the courtroom," the district attorney's office said. Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Baker said that Clark was a danger to society, adding that he is not amenable to rehabilitation.
The man who Clark stabbed was expected to survive the wounds, but needed surgery, police said at the time of the assault.