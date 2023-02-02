Two lawyers who appear on track to win the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s endorsement for seats on the Court of Common Pleas did not receive a stamp of approval from Lancaster Bar Association in the group’s ratings of judicial candidates released Thursday.

The county bar association did not recommend attorney Christina Parsons and personal injury attorney Shawn McLaughlin, the two most popular candidates in straw polls conducted over the past month by the 17 area Republican committees in the county. McLaughlin secured the most straw poll votes, 207, of any judicial candidate, while Parsons came in second, with 203.

The bar association “highly recommended” First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, sitting County Judge Karen Maisano, personal injury attorney Ted Kennett and District Judge Randall Miller.

Of those candidates, only Brown broke into the top three in straw polls conducted by area GOP committees over the past month. Brown emerged from the process in third place with 197 votes. There are three open seats on the bench this year.

The results of the area committee straw polls are not binding, but they have served as a reliable indicator over the years of who the county Republican committee ultimately endorses. In a county dominated by Republican voters, the campaign to win the party’s endorsement is seen as the most important step to winning the May primary and the fall general election.

The bar association released its findings despite open opposition from the Republican committee. In December, committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic accused the association of having a political agenda because it insisted on releasing its ratings before the May primary.

“They declined our request to delay their process until after the primary election, reinforcing my argument that they are only seeking to influence the political party process,” Radanovic said in the letter.

This year, there are three open county judge seats, meaning that the top three vote-getters from the November municipal election will end up on the bench in 2024. The county Republican committee meets Feb. 14 to make its endorsements.

Rating the candidates

The bar association ratings relied on interviews with professional references and peers, as well as a survey sent out to all 690 member attorneys.

According to the LBA’s findings, McLaughlin is respected for his work by peers, but “has a limited number of jury trials in his career, although that is not necessarily atypical for a civil practitioner. Some concerns were raised about the candidate’s knowledge of motion practice and how he delegated work on existing matters.”

McLaughlin also got dinged by survey of bar members, earning “more ‘no opinion’ votes than any other candidate, suggesting he is less known among his peers,” the bar association said. “There is a perception that [McLaughlin] does not have significant involvement in the Lancaster County community.”

McLaughlin said in an email Thursday that the bar’s findings were “curious” and may have been different had the LBA waited another two weeks, so he could participate after the Republican committee’s endorsement convention on Feb. 14.

McLaughlin also said the bar association’s assessment didn’t consider his extensive and varied family law experience, or that his work in civil matters went well beyond personal injury claims.

Parsons, who is the wife of Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, received the fewest “recommended” votes from bar members. The bar’s review panel “does not believe that the candidate’s tenure as a court-appointed dependency hearing officer qualifies as ‘trial or other comparable experience’ under the rating criteria for judicial candidates because it does not regularly require the resolution of evidentiary matters or involve significant legal analysis.”

Parsons said in a statement Thursday that the LBA’s description of her qualifications was “riddled with incorrect and missing information,” though she did not provide any examples.

LBA “has a reputation among the Republican Committee of leaning liberal and targeting Constitutional conservative judicial candidates, regardless of their credentials and qualifications,” Parsons said. “This is despite engagement efforts and attempts by Republicans to change it over the years and to make it more objective.”

The county bar “highly” recommended Judge Karen Maisano, who was appointed to the bench last year and is now running for a full 10-year term, District Judge Randall Miller and personal injury attorney Ted Kennett.

Miller and Kennett received the fewest votes in the area committee straw polls, 24 and 64 respectively, while Maisano is fifth with 112 votes.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman received strong marks from the association for his professional background and experience, but ultimately was not recommended because of “material concerns expressed about the candidate’s demeanor, specifically his temper and his decorum,” the LBA assessment said.

Fetterman did not respond to an email requesting comment on Thursday.

The process

The LBA’s ratings came from a vetting process overseen by a 16-person committee, according to attorney Jeffrey Ouellet, who led the committee.

The bar sent letters to the candidates in December, inviting them to participate in an interview with the committee, Ouellet said.

The committee also reached out to each candidate, Ouellet said, asking them to provide references who could speak to their character and professional experience.

Only one candidate, Kennett, agreed to participate fully in the process, Ouellet said. Others cooperated partially, such as providing references for the committee to call, while others ignored the LBA altogether, Ouellet said.

Amid past criticism from GOP leaders that the LBA’s ratings were opaque, the LBA included in its ratings this year the results of its survey of members for each candidate, Ouellet said.

Another change for this year: the committee used investigators to get information from other sources about the candidates beyond the professional references they provided themselves.

“If you are not involved in the legal profession it may be difficult to evaluate the qualifications of a candidate for judge,” said President Judge David Ashworth in an email Thursday. “This is true with any business. For example, organizations like the Better Business Bureau or chambers of commerce exist to help people check the qualifications of companies before hiring them. The Lancaster Bar Association is no different.”

GOP objections

In response to the RCLC criticism of the bar association’s ratings process, Ouellet noted the LBA traditionally issued ratings before Republicans made endorsements.

“From my perspective, providing individuals involved in the political process, whether they be with a particular party or whether they be voting citizens, it’s important for them to have information about how their peers reviewed candidates for elected office, particularly in this case, judges,” Ouellet said.

In his statement on Thursday, Kennett claimed that he was told he lost support in the party’s straw poll process in January because he was the only one who agreed to participate in the LBA’s review.

In his statement addressing his cooperation with the LBA, Kennett said, “Anyone who suggests judicial candidates should not participate in the LBA review process does not understand the diverse make-up of the LBA and ignores the reality that local lawyers and judges are in a unique position to provide helpful insight into which candidates have the professional expertise necessary to serve as an effective judge.”

Describing himself as “a life-long Republican who has served the RCLC in a variety of roles for three decades,” Kennett said he is “committed to the fundamental principle that gathering more information about candidates is always better than gathering less.”

Prior to the the release of the bar ratings on Thursday, LNP | LancasterOnline reached out to each of the candidates who chose not to fully participate in the LBA’s process. Only Maisano offered a response about the controversy.

In her statement, sent to LNP on Tuesday, she said she declined to participate in the bar’s review because RCLC leaders told candidates they wouldn’t receive an endorsement if they participated.

“I am concerned that citizens will understandably be upset that judges are not being intensely vetted by their professional peers, and are simply submitting to political vetting,” she said. “Again, qualifications matter and the public deserves impartial judges – not politicians who will legislate their beliefs from the bench.”

After the ratings were released Thursday, Maisano said she was “honored” by the LBA’s rating: “I appreciate the diverse pool of attorneys and legal professionals throughout Lancaster County that took the time to rate and investigate each candidate and provide quality feedback.”

For more information on the bar association's ratings, go to its website here.