Sixth grader Carlos Berrios took home the gold at the 20th annual Martin Meylin Geography Bee on Jan. 15. Sixth grader Alexander Sutherland and eighth grader Peter Mecouch took second and third place, respectively. Peter was the 2018 winner and the second student in school history to advance to the state level.
Social studies teachers selected the six top-scoring students from each grade level to compete in the bee. Because there were two ties, 20 contestants qualified to play.
They answered a series of progressively difficult questions about American and world geography until only the top three remained for the championship round.
A new feature this year allowed the audience to use phones and laptops to play along for the first two rounds.
Carlos will take a written test to determine if he will qualify for the state bee March 27.
State winners will compete at the National Geographic GeoBee championships in May.