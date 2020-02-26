Thirty L-S musicians were selected to perform in the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Band South Festival held Jan. 25 at Manheim Township High School.
Performing in the county band were Martin Meylin Middle School students Katie Pope, Chloe Jennings, Lillian Weaver, Annika Hofstetter, Jacob Poyer, Zara Paisley, Ellie Rhinier, Annaliese Sauve, Justin Gouger, Gavin Denlinger, Bennett Wehibe, Luke Smith, Ryan Heiser, Bethany Helms and Sarah Blount.
L-S High School musicians who performed were Amy Vidal, Katherine Helm, Jillian Pontz, Maya Carl, Madeline Helm, Allyson Diehl, Luke Brodersen, Samantha Monroy, Dominic Brazzle, Alyssa Zaepfel, Logan Burig, Nate Royer, Gabe Sanderson, Tanner Groff and Grant Kuhn.
Students of the Month
Lampeter-Strasburg High School named seniors Sofia Campbell and Skylar Reese as Pioneer Superlatives for December. Students of the Month were senior Abigail Arbolino and sophomore Santino Azzarelli.
Sofia, a senior, is part of student council, Pioneer Interact Club, Model United Nations, the high school Heroes program and the volleyball team. She is consistently on the honor roll and is a member of National Honor Society. Outside of school, she attends First United Methodist Church and enjoys reading and scuba diving.
Skylar is a member of the STEM Club and was previously part of Future Farmers of America and the baseball team. He is an honor roll student and has volunteered at school and with Lancaster General Hospital. He enjoys baseball, bike riding, road trips and hiking at Tucquan Glen Nature Preserve.
Abigail is a member of the school honor roll. She enjoys cooking and running.
Santino is a member of the distinguished honor roll and enjoys spending time learning, playing games, reading and studying history.