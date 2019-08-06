Martin Meylin Middle School April Students of the Month were chosen by creative arts teachers. Selection criteria, which centered on exemplary etiquette, included politeness, manners, courtesy, and concern for the feelings and comfort of others.
Honorees and the subject areas in which they were recognized were, above, front row from left, Jennifer Eshleman, physical education; Rachael Mann, Spanish; Brock Daniels, fitness and wellness; Emma Sauder, family and consumer science; Isabella Salinas, technology education; and, back row, Luke Smith, band; Kayla Anderson, music; Emerald Dorsey, art; Carter Weaver, physical education; Madelyn Lowe, orchestra; and Sophia Fiorello, German. Not pictured is Noah Kennel, health.