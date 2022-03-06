Nearly two years after forced shutdowns brought many parts of the local economy to a halt and put tens of thousands of Lancaster County residents out of work, business activity is getting back to normal and unemployment levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Although new variants of COVID-19 have recently caused the number of cases and hospitalizations to surge, such troubling news no longer creates the business worries it did early in the pandemic, when shutdowns and business restrictions were mandated by the state.
Those mandates appear unlikely to return because of several factors. Vaccines are easily accessible and new treatments are becoming available. The Legislature and voters have moved to limit Gov. Tom Wolf’s ability to impose closures and restrictions, and Wolf has said he intends to avoid them.
Nevertheless, businesses are confronting a new, intractable problem: a persistent labor shortage.
The competition for a shrinking pool of workers is prompting wage increases that have driven up businesses costs and upset long-held assumptions about what certain jobs should pay. While the recent rate of wage increases is likely to ease, the need to quickly boost pay to get workers has left many businesses reeling.
“The lower the pay rate, the higher those percentage increases have been up to now,” said Scott Fiore, president of TriStarr, a Lancaster County staffing agency. “Our across-the-board increase is around 15% year-over-year, which is pretty high.”
Fiore said an entry-level wage for a clerical worker with basic office skills used to be $13 to $15 an hour, but is now at between $16 and $20 an hour.
“For someone with a decent skill set, the competition is fierce,” he said.
State wage data illustrates the point. During the year ending July 1, 2021, median weekly wages for retail trade workers jumped 5.5% to $644, while such wages for accommodation and food service workers rose 12% to $399, according to state Department of Lancaster and Industry data supplied by the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.
“I have started to see a slowdown in the increase,” Fiore said. “I expect wages to continue to increase but I don’t think they’re going to increase at the percentage we’ve seen in the last six to 12 months.”
But even if annual wage growth slows to a more normal 3%, Fiore says some industries, particularly the restaurant and hospitality industries, will still have to adjust to the fact that fewer people want to work for them for what they’ve traditionally paid.
“In my opinion, what COVID did was make some of those folks that did some of those jobs aware that they could go and work at an Amazon distribution center or a Nordstrom distribution center for around 20 bucks an hour,” he said.
Many restaurants were forced to lay off workers when their dining rooms were closed to limit the spread of COVID-19. To get workers back, they quickly realized they’d have to pay more, and they’re still paying more.
In mid-January, potential dishwashers were being courted with ads offering a median wage of $12.70 an hour, according to a Chmura Economics & Analytics analysis of Lancaster County postings run by the county Workforce Development Board.
With entry-level restaurant workers in high demand, Fiore noted that a dishwasher that was making the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour before the pandemic could easily have doubled their salary.
The Lancaster Chamber’s annual salary survey shows a similar increase in wages, particularly for lower paid workers. The survey, which collected responses from 74 local companies through the middle of 2021, shows that the average annual wage for a housekeeper was nearly $30,000, a 22% jump in two years.
Tom Baldrige, president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber, said the need for businesses to pay employees more could be a reality for years to come, especially as wages spiked over the past year amid pitched battles for workers.
“Companies are completely transforming their workforce and their hours and their pay structure and their flexibility in ways that wouldn’t have been considered two years ago, but now are essential for them to compete,” Baldrige said. “That’s only going to get more acute in the coming months and years.”
Baldrige said that a particularly “aggressive and bold” play for workers came from Tyson Foods in New Holland, which began a pilot program in January that offers employees a three-day workweek that pays them for 27 hours they actually work, and nine hours they don’t.
“Do you know what that does to the local market?” Baldrige said. “How many people might jump out of a third shift at some other company to take advantage of the Tyson opportunity? And then what’s that other company left with?”
More than wages
While offering higher wages may continue to be a business necessity, Fiore says there are other things companies should be doing to keep employees.
At TriStarr, Fiore said he is making significant investments in technology that can quickly process and respond to job applicants since delaying hiring decisions can often mean losing a good candidate.
In addition to offering very competitive wages, Fiore says large employers such as Amazon have a highly streamlined hiring process that uses automation to quickly turn applicants into employees.
“If your process isn’t set up to move quickly right from the start to identify the best candidates quickly, to get in touch with a community quickly, get interviews done quickly, and job offers really quick, you’re going to lose to someone who’s faster,” he said.
Fiore says he also advises companies to offer flexible scheduling, hire the first qualified candidate they find, and refrain from rejecting anyone who seems overqualified.
And as companies are trying to attract new employees with better benefits and higher wages, Fiore cautions against overlooking existing employees since they can quickly become someone else’s sought-after job applicant.
“Be careful about raising wages for new folks without taking care of the people you have,” he said. “I’d much rather give someone a raise today than to try to find a new person.”