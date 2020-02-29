The Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association's indoor state championships are scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday at Penn State University. Here are some storylines for Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes.

Defending champions

Last year, L-L League athletes claimed six state titles. Three of them could repeat Sunday. Ephrata's Tyler Shue, a Penn State commit, is among the 800-meter run contenders after capturing state indoor and outdoor crowns last year, as well as the outdoor title at New Balance Nationals. His posted his top time of the indoor season — 1:52.88 — Feb. 21 as an unattached runner at Penn State's tune-up meet.

Manheim Township's Sydney Horn enters the meet as the state's top-ranked pole vaulter and No. 3 in the nation, according to MileSplit's rankings. Horn cleared 13 feet, 6 inches multiple times and has taken multiple attempts at 13-9.5, which would set a state record.

Lily Palacio-Lewis, Meghan Quinn and Cassidy Kline helped Warwick run to a 4x200-meter relay title a year ago. They're joined by Emily Skidmore in a bid for a Warriors repeat.

Sprinting duos

Palacio-Lewis and Quinn both medaled in the 60-meter dash last year, finishing fifth and eighth, respectively. They both look to challenge again in the 60 as well as the 200. The 60 field also includes Hempfield's Cahsia Page and Solanco's Katie Urbine, one of 13 freshmen to qualify for an individual event.

In the boys' 60 field, McCakey's Dejon Manning and Da'Avionce Rodriguez have both run 7.00-second times or better during the regular season. Warwick's Gurby Marcellus also qualified.

Cedar Crest dials up distance

Cedar Crest's Gwyneth Young qualified for the 3,000-meter run that only admitted 12 competitors. Young finished 10th last year. The Falcons also have a formidable boys 4x800 team in William Sheffield, Tommy Bildheiser, Ryan Wolfe and Ryan Scicchitano.

Locker's double shot

Elizabethtown senior Katie Locker medaled in the 800 and 1-mile run last year. She qualified for both events again. She's joined by McCaskey's Arielle Breuninger in the field for the mile.

Call to the Hall

Hempfield grad Kyle Long is set to be inducted into the Pennsylvania High School Track and Field Hall of Fame during the meet. Long, who graduated in 2012, was a state champion in the shot put and two-time champion in the discus. His 2011 state-title discus mark of 202-10 is still the top official mark in the L-L League. Long went on to throw at Arizona State.