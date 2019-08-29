As Lancaster-Lebanon League football chugs into its second week, the LNP/LancasterOnline staff is back to offer another set of predictions about Friday night's gridiron action.
(This week’s two Thursday night games were not included in the weekly picks.)
The results are organized by game.
All games start at 7 p.m.
Hershey at Cedar Crest
Consensus: Cedar Crest
Who picked Hershey?
No one.
Who picked Cedar Crest?
It was unanimous.
Hempfield at Manheim Central
Consensus: Manheim Central
Who picked Hempfield?
No one.
Who picked Manheim Central?
It was unanimous.
Manheim Township at Dallastown
Consensus: Manheim Township
Who picked Manheim Township?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Dallastown?
No one.
York at McCaskey
Consensus: York
Who picked York?
It was unanimous.
Who picked McCaskey?
No one.
Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg
Consensus: Lampeter-Strasburg
Who picked Penn Manor?
No one.
Who picked Lampeter-Strasburg?
It was unanimous.
Warwick at Garden Spot
Consensus: Warwick
Who picked Warwick?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Garden Spot?
No one.
Wilson at Governor Mifflin
Consensus: Wilson
Who picked Wilson?
Everyone except Dave Byrne.
Who picked Governor Mifflin?
Dave Byrne.
New Oxford at Conestoga Valley
Consensus: Conestoga Valley
Who picked New Oxford?
Tim Gross, Tyler Huber, Diana Pugliese, John Walk
Who picked Conestoga Valley?
Dave Byrne, Jeff Reinhart, Laura Eckert Thompson, Burt Wilson, Paula Wolf
Elizabethtown at Dover
Consensus: Elizabethtown
Who picked Elizabethtown?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Dover?
No one.
Solanco at Kennard-Dale
Consensus: Solanco
Who picked Solanco?
Everyone except Tim Gross.
Who picked Kennard-Dale?
Tim Gross.
Lancaster Catholic at Columbia
Consensus: Lancaster Catholic
Who picked Lancaster Catholic?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Columbia?
No one.
Donegal at Pequea Valley
Consensus: Donegal
Who picked Donegal?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Pequea Valley?
No one.
Elco at Lebanon
Consensus: Elco
Who picked Elco?
Everyone except John Walk.
Who picked Lebanon?
John Walk.
Ephrata at Northern Lebanon
Consensus: Ephrata
Who picked Ephrata?
It was unanimous.
Who picked Northern Lebanon?
No one.
STAFF PICKS:
DAVE BYRNE (Week 1, 15-5): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Governor Mifflin, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata
TIM GROSS (Week 1, 14-6): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, New Oxford, Elizabethtown, Kennard-Dale, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata
TYLER HUBER (Week 1, 16-4): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, New Oxford, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata
DIANA PUGLIESE (Week 1, 1703): Cedar Crest, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, York, Lampeter-Strasburg, Warwick, Wilson, New Oxford, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic, Donegal, Elco, Ephrata