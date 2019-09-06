Teams are listed in alphabetical order, not by predicted finish.
SECTION THREE
COCALICO
COACH — Dan Hogan, 23d season
LAST YEAR — 5-3-2 Section Three, 8-7-3 overall
KEY LOSSES — D Hallie Angstadt, M Katie Heck, M Natalie Boronow, D Taylor Hornberger, F Megan Weir
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. D Katelyn Geib, Sr. D Jayden Sweigart, Jr. F Kaia Martz, Jr. F Saige Musser, Jr. D Lydia Burton, Jr. K Adrienne McGallicher
OUTLOOK — Still trying to find their identity, the Eagles are moving in a positive direction. Look for them to be competitive in a race that will also be competitive.
DONEGAL
COACH — Scott Summers, 3d season
LAST YEAR — 3-5-2, 4-10-3
KEY LOSSES — K Lauren Stwalley, D Ellie Henriques, D Zoey Sites, M Kristen Kitch, M Janell Brinser
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. D Emily Shreve, Jr. F Hayley Bauer, Jr. D Ashya Gibbs, Jr. M India Foreman, Jr. M Hannah Dunn
OUTLOOK — Young as the Indians are, there have been encouraging signs in the preseason and the early going.
ELCO
COACH — Derek Fulk, 7th season
LAST YEAR — 10-0-0, 21-1-1, District Three 2A, L-L League, Section Three champion
KEY LOSSES — M Ryelle Shuey, D Jordan Rosengrant, D Julia Nelson, D Jenny Axarlis, F Sarah Omar, F Destiny Rodriguez, M Maddy Weit
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. D Lily Collins, Sr. F Natalie Swingholm, Sr. F Tanisha Grewal, Sr. D Lily Collins, Jr. F Katelyn Rueppel, Jr. M Cassie Johnson, Jr. K Madi Bailey, So. M Emma Fox, So. D Melissa Axarlis
OUTLOOK — The Raiders won’t be the juggernaut of the past seasons, but neither will they be pushovers. Mark them as the favorite, but with an asterisk.
LANCASTER MENNONITE
COACH — Sean Boer, 1st season
LAST YEAR — 6-3-1, 8-9-1
KEY LOSSES — M Ashlee Evans, M Calla Ashley, K Cassidy Walker, D Jenna Groff, D Gabby Lehman, D Mandi Lehman
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. D Lauren Rossi, Sr. D Gabrielle Martin, Sr. F Lauren Will, Sr. M Kendra Coryell, Sr. F Elaina Dinse, Jr. D Kaeligh King, Jr. M Claire Harbaugh, So. M Kate Lefever.
OUTLOOK — Boer is pleased with what he’s seen so far from this mix of youth and experience. Hard working and supportive, the Blazers should do well.
OCTORARA
COACH — Jeff Milligan, 1st season
LAST YEAR — 0-10-0, 1-14-1
KEY LOSSES — D McKayla Mickel, F Sisi White, K Morgan Lee.
M Mia Rising is playing Academy
PLAYERS TO WATCH — M Emily Walton, D Annaleah Waldron, D Genevieve Lefevre.
OUTLOOK — “I’m optimistic,” Milligan says. “(We’re) gonna shock the world.”
SOLANCO
COACH — Ken Yoder, 5th season
LAST YEAR — 3-6-1, 7-10-1
KEY LOSSES — M Grace Kreider, M Reece Curry-Saner, D Rachel McLaren, M Diana Quintino
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. K Gabi Dolan, Sr. M Alana Yoder, Jr. M Kayden Bedwell, Jr. F Sammi Jackson, So. D Rilyn Saner, So. D Maya Dolan, So. D Hanna Wood.
OUTLOOK — Poised and ready to break a streak of futility that goes back ten seasons. The Mules look to turn last year’s close losses into this year’s victories.