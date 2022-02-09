The Pequea Valley girls basketball team gets a visit on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.
The Braves are this year's L-L Section Five runner-up and busy preparing for Thursday's L-L League first-round tournament game. PV is also a likely lock for the District 3-3A playoffs. LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart chats with PV players Sarah Arment and Shaniah Stoltzfus, along with head coach (and cancer survivor) Jason McDonald.
Afterwards, we head back into the LNP|LancasterOnline studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk.
First up within that discussion are shout outs to recent 1,000-point scorers Genesis Meadows (Lancaster Country Day), Trey Grube (Manheim Central) and Camden Hurst (Lancaster Mennonite).
That's followed by a look at the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys and girls basketball playoff fields. The L-L girls tournament begins Thursday and the boys tourney begins Friday.
Other L-L hoopsters mentioned on the show: Elco's Kailey Eckhart, Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin and Lancaster Country Day's Grant Landis.
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.