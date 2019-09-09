IF YOU GO
• What: "Creating Healthy Communities: An Evening with Jose Andres"; moderated discussion, question-and-answer session and book signing.
• When: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
• Where: The chapel at Lancaster Theological Seminary, 555 W. James St.
• Schedule: 5:30 p.m., VIP reception at the Gypsy Kitchen (sold out); 7:15, lecture and community conversation with Andres; 8:15, Andres signing his book, "We Fed an Island," copies of which will be available at the event.
• Event host: CHI St. Joseph Children's Health.
• Tickets: Lecture tickets $50 (plus $4.67 processing fee); rear lecture tickets (obstructed view), $25 (plus $3.16 fee). Order online at bit.ly/AndresTickets.
• Information: Visit the event page at CHI St. Joseph Health, bit.ly/CHIJoseAndres.
• Information on Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen: wck.org.