Joey Lombardo, 32, Brecknock Township
Service: Joined the Marine Corps after graduating Hempfield High School in 2007. Served five years.
“I joined because I felt it was time for my generation to step up and defend our country, especially during a time of war. I wanted to serve my time. I served two combat deployments to the Helmand Province” (in 2010 and 2012).
Lombardo became a helicopter pilot for about eight years after leaving the Marines but said “PTSD stuff caught up with him.”
“The things you see and do over there, it just follows you. You see the worst of humanity. The killing, dead bodies, just the fear,” he said. “My last deployment was nine years ago and I’m still dealing with it. And I’ll just get the feeling like someone is watching you or something bad is going to happen.”
He said he suffers from insomnia, nightmares and flashbacks. For a while, he said he turned to substance abuse.
“When I say it caught up to me, I got to the point where I couldn’t run anymore. I had to face the depression and survivor’s guilt. If I had a good day and feel happy, I just feel guilty for it.”
He got out of treatment about six months ago and thinks he has it under control. “It’s just the price of war, man. … I was over there and saw a lot of combat,” he said. “It takes a piece of you.”
What he would like people to think about on Memorial Day: “I would like people to think that there are thousands of untold stories of everyday human beings, who when called upon by their country, paused their life and sacrificed everything for the love and preservation of this country. These heroes deserve much more than one day of remembrance; however, we should all take this day to learn their stories, celebrate their lives, and honor their sacrifices which enabled us to live a free and happy life.”
Currently: Full-time student at Harrisburg Area Community College, studying psychology.