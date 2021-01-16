Many major pharmacies have partnered with the government to be official COVID-19 vaccination program providers.

CVS, Walgreens, and other major pharmacies are hiring.

With news of a publicly available approved Covid-19 vaccine, jobs will undoubtedly be created as a result. In fact, some of those jobs are in demand right now.

CVS and Walgreens, along with other major pharmacies, partnered with the government to be official COVID-19 vaccination program providers. This program covers approximately 60% of pharmacies throughout the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. That means additional staff will be needed to provide the millions of vaccinations. In an email to its customers, CVS noted, “We are urgently hiring thousands of qualified pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians to help administer COVID-19 vaccines when available to pharmacies."

The following are some of the most urgently needed workers to fill related vaccine jobs:

Pharmacists

Prepare and dispense prescription medications to customers, and answering their questions about safe usage, side effects, etc. Check out this pharmacist resume sample.

Pharmacy technicians

Under the guidance of a licensed pharmacist, these techs assist in the processing and dispensing of prescriptions, as well as perform administrative duties. Check out this pharmacy technician resume sample.

Nurse practitioners

NPs provide primary and specialty health care to patients, including performing physical exams, creating care plans, ordering and analyzing diagnostic tests, and collaborating with physicians.

Physician assistants

PAs work on teams with physicians to examine, diagnose, and treat patients. Physician assistants work in a variety of specialties, primary care and family medicine, emergency medicine, surgery, and psychiatry.

Registered nurses

RNs work with physicians to care for patients. Duties include recording a patient’s medical history, administering medication and treatments, create patient care plans, and perform diagnostic tests. Check out this RN resume sample.

Infusion nurses

These RNs administer medication and fluids to patients via injections.