Lancaster-based Armstrong World Industries is one of many businesses that last year added a DEI-focused executive. That’s Salena Coachman, who joined Armstrong last November as vice president of talent sustainability, diversity and inclusion. She worked previously with ExpressJet Airlines in the Greater Atlanta area. Coachman fielded a few questions for LNP | LancasterOnline via email regarding her goals and advice.

How are you liking living here? Quite a change of pace from Atlanta?

I’m finding Lancaster to be a great community that’s quite diverse in many ways – people of many different backgrounds are represented here and that’s part of what made Lancaster so attractive to me. There are fantastic small and large businesses focused on everything from the arts and entertainment to food trucks and restaurants and unique shops and markets. Not to mention the academic institutions, historic sites and museums. It is a dynamic place in its own right and also close to Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and New York when I need a big-city fix, which hasn’t been often - it’s been fun to explore what’s right here.

As for the change from Atlanta, it’s been pretty smooth. I grew up in rural southeast Texas and moved here from Fayetteville, Georgia, which is south of Atlanta and quite similar to Lancaster in many ways, minus the cold weather.

Sometimes smaller employers look to the major players to see what is coming down the pipeline on a variety of issues. So what should employers in Lancaster County be taking away from the fact that Armstrong has a VP of Talent Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion?

I think the big takeaway is that a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is really about a commitment to business vibrancy and growth. A diverse workforce delivers better ideas and stronger community within a company and can help build broader and deeper relationships with customers and other important stakeholders.

Further, people have more choices than ever before for employment, and they’re looking for employers who demonstrate and value diversity and sustainability. Lancaster County has a projected job growth rate of approximately 30% over the next 10 years, and as our community grows, businesses will need to incorporate DEI tenants in their way of operating to attract and keep great employees.

Armstrong understands that, and so diversity, equity and inclusion is a critical part of our corporate sustainability strategy, which supports our larger business strategy and purpose - driving profitable growth and making a difference in spaces where we live, work, learn, heal and play.

What were your priorities during your first year and what will be top of mind for you in 2022?

Armstrong had significant work already underway prior to my arrival, which was great. I was hired to provide leadership for our DEI efforts under the umbrella of “sustainability,” including refining and resourcing our DEI strategy and goals. As part of that work, we are continuing to focus on the health and safety of employees and development of all of our employees, including women, minorities and other underrepresented work groups. We are assessing our community involvement in Lancaster County and all of our locations as well, and I have been working to build relationships with community organizations.

Not sure what sort of visibility you have on smaller employers, but would you agree with those who say most have no idea – logistically – where to even begin when it comes to DEI efforts?

I believe many small businesses here have made a great start. Quite honestly, we all have a long way to go, and in some cases, small businesses, particularly those who are minority run, are ahead of big business. It will take all of us learning from each other and working together to bring about the change we need.

Do you have any suggestions for where they should start?

I believe in robust recruiting and learning and development programs along with opportunities for two-way communications with feedback mechanisms to connect employees and leadership. These are all important building blocks in a solid DEI strategy.

There seems to be a bit of confusion among public companies in terms of what exactly the SEC will be requiring of you this year when it comes to DEI reporting. Any clarity on that yet? The SEC is clearly looking to see what those of you in the public company arena are doing on the DEI front. Are your customers?

The SEC rules relate to the disclosure of human capital objectives or measures used to manage a business if they are material to an understanding of the business.

Essentially the SEC and all of our stakeholders, including our customers and employees, are looking for transparency with regard to our goals and our progress towards those goals. For us and for many companies public and private, the most expedient way to provide that information is via our website, armstrongceilings.com.

Also, we are publishing our inaugural sustainability report this year, which is another important vehicle for sharing our sustainability and DEI journey.

How intertwined are DEI and the ability to recruit and retain?

Very! We are all aware that this is the era of “the candidate’s market.” Candidates are seeking companies with an inclusive, flexible environment where they can grow and also be paid fairly. Employees are looking for work environments where they can thrive and do their best work, and that benefits everyone.