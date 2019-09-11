BLS logo.jpg

There were 7.2 million job openings at the end of July, compared to 6 million job seekers, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics JOLT survey. The July report shows 17 straight months of more job openings than job seekers. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary on the BLS website provides more detailed information as the labor market relates to openings, hires and separations.