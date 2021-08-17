Connect with employers across the county at the 2021 LNP Media Group Job Fair!

This is the Lancaster County job fair you've been waiting for. We will be giving away 300 gift cards and will hold raffles for six high-end prizes like an iPad and an Apple watch. This job fair has the largest and most diverse array of top quality local employers ever seen under one roof. Don't miss the fun and don't miss this incredible opportunity to snag the job of your dreams. Local non-profit employment support agencies will also be available to help you with your job search.

Time and place:

September 15, 2021

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Clipper Magazine Stadium

Discover employment opportunities and collect these incredible giveaways:

The first 300 participants will receive a $10 Gift Card to one of the following restaurants:

- Caruso’s

- Isaac's

- Oola Bowl

- Blazin' Jays

The first 50 participants will receive a Monster Goodie Bag.

EVERYONE will have an opportunity to win one of these six high-end raffle items:

- iPad (8th generation 10.2inch, wifi, 32 gb)

- Apple Watch (Series 3, 38 mm)

- Air Pods Pro

- Yeti Roadie 24inch Cooler

- Yeti Daytrip Lunch Box

- $150 Visa Gift Card

Participating employers (check back often as this list will continue to grow!):

- CNH Industrial (https://www.cnhindustrial.com/en-us/careers/overview/Pages/default.aspx)

- Sechan Electronics (https://www.sechan.com/careers.php)

- CSG (https://csgonline.org/life-at-csg/)

- Millersville University (https://www.millersville.edu/hr/employment/)

- Mennonite Home (https://mennonitehome.hcshiring.com/jobs)

- Student Transportation of America (https://sticareers.com/)

- Penn Medicine LGH (https://www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/health-care-professionals/employee-resources)

- Ira G. Steffy & Son (https://www.iragsteffyandson.com/career-opportunities.php)

- Traffic Plan (https://www.trafficplan.com/jobs-careers/current-opportunities/)

- Landis Communities (https://www.landiscommunities.org/careers/)

- Friendship Community (https://www.friendshipcommunity.net/employment/)

- Careerlink (https://www.pacareerlink.pa.gov/jponline/)

- Steinman Communications (https://steinmancommunications.com/careers/)

- Belmont Solar (https://www.belmontsolar.com/solar-jobs-listing)

- Advanced Food Products (https://www.afpllc.com/)

- Yurchak Printing, Inc. (https://www.yurchak.com/)

- Haller Enterprises (https://hallerent.com/careers/)

- T.W. Ponessa & Associates Counseling Services, Inc. (https://www.twponessa.com/careers/)

- S. Clyde Weaver (https://sclydeweaver.com/about-us/careers/)

- United Zion Retirement Community (https://www.uzrc.org/careers/)

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Equal Opportunity Employer/Program. TTY: (717) 391-3570.