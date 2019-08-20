The Lancaster County STEM Alliance and the Lancaster Chamber have collaborated to implement a work-based learning network for employers, schools, K-12 students and families in Lancaster County that are interested in connecting through workplace apprenticeships, internships, and much more. This Inspire software is an add-on to a career exploration software that many school districts in Lancaster County are already using and will allow local employers to connect with student and career planners in a safe and secure environment.
Inspire coordinates:
- Job Shadowing
- Career Coach Discussion Boards
- Interview a Professional
- Work-based Learning Experiences
- Company Tours
- Employer Profiles
We would love to share more info with you! Reach out to Anna Ramos.
This is the link to sign up for Inspire.