The Lancaster County STEM Alliance and the Lancaster Chamber have collaborated to implement a work-based learning network for employers, schools, K-12 students and families in Lancaster County that are interested in connecting through workplace apprenticeships, internships, and much more. This Inspire software is an add-on to a career exploration software that many school districts in Lancaster County are already using and will allow local employers to connect with student and career planners in a safe and secure environment.

Inspire coordinates:

  • Job Shadowing
  • Career Coach Discussion Boards
  • Interview a Professional
  • Work-based Learning Experiences
  • Company Tours
  • Employer Profiles

We would love to share more info with you! Reach out to Anna Ramos

This is the link to sign up for Inspire.