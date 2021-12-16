The three letters mentioned most in human resources circles these days may just be DEI – short for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“It’s definitely a hot topic,” says Leslie Wireback, president of Lancaster Society of Human Resource Management (LSHRM). This month, LSHRM is wrapping up a two-part program focused largely on DEI issues.

Wireback says resource sharing is crucial at a time when many companies are trying to assess where they are and where they go next when it comes to recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce.

Some private company leaders are looking for cues from their public counterparts. For example, Armstrong World Industries – a publicly held company with about 1,200 employees in Lancaster County – last year hired a vice president of talent sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

A move like that may not be practical for many smaller employers, Wireback says.

“Having the position and the person is a great step. But just as important is actually doing the work on the ground,” she says. “You don’t have to have someone full time dedicated to DEI to be working on a more inclusive workplace.”

Such workplaces are in demand. Each year the National Association of Colleges and Employers asks new graduates to rank the importance of several factors in deciding where they want to work. In 2008 a diverse workforce ranked 12th out of 15 choices. Last year a diverse workforce came in 7th out of 19 options, says Edwin Koc, NACE’s director of research, public policy and legislative affairs.

Having a diverse workforce landed behind opportunities to develop specific technical skills and to develop soft skills, job security, friendly coworkers, good insurance and benefits packages and an organization that helps the employee help the community/country/world, Koc says.

Being ready to tackle DEI means being ready to embrace employees from different cultures, identities, genders, backgrounds, talents, and perspectives, says Marian Wilson, who was hired this year as the first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and Title IX coordinator at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

“Employers will need to consider if what they have always done will attract this new talent,” Wilson noted in an email. “Employers will also need to consider how to prepare their current talent for new colleagues.”

Wilson says students want to bring “their authentic selves” with them to campuses and the jobs they get after leaving them.

“They are expecting their workplaces to be ready for them,” Wilson says. “I think today’s college students are bright and savvy. They will likely help their new workplaces become more inclusive, open and welcoming. Let’s hope they can.”

Unsuccessful DEI efforts can have consequences. Say a company looking to go public wants Goldman Sachs to back its initial public offering. That’s not going to happen without leadership diversity. Goldman Sachs announced in January 2020 that by July 1 of that year, the firm would only underwrite IPOs in the United States and Europe for companies with at least one diverse board member. Goldman Sachs boosted that to two diverse board members this year.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted new rules this summer that require Nasdaq-listed companies to have at least two diverse directors – including one woman and at least one member of an underrepresented community – or to explain why they don’t.

Pronouns are among the specific topics coming up in many DEI conversations. Wireback suggests these articles as a way to learn more on that front:

Wireback says that DEI efforts are important in part because they can help companies stand out in a tight job market.

“But I also think it has probably intensified the recruitment challenges because employers are sensitive and aware to being more inclusive ... and still not getting the candidates,” Wireback says. “So then, what do you do?”

She says she was recently talking to an employer who told her, “Try as I may, I ended up with another white male in technology.”

That employer is now conducting an after-action review of the job posting and hiring process to consider what might have attracted a more diverse pool of applicants, Wireback says.

“But he was the most qualified person for the job,” Wireback says. “So it’s about balancing that. It always has been. It’s just more in the forefront today than ever before.”

Growing number of diversity, equity and inclusion-focused execs

ZoomInfo tracks the number of Fortune 500 companies where at least one person has a director-or-above title that includes the words “diversity, equity or inclusion.” Here’s how many that intelligence platform for B2B sales, marketing and recruiting professionals found:

During the first half of 2020:

197 out of the Fortune 500 companies with a total of 517 individuals fitting that bill

As of Fall 2021:

306 out of the 500 with a total of about 2,066 DEI executives

Lancaster-based Armstrong World Industries is not among the Fortune 500 but has come close in recent decades. Armstrong last year hired Salena Coachman as vice president of talent sustainability, diversity and inclusion. Coachman fielded a few questions about DEI for LNP | LancasterOnline. You can find her answers at lancasteronline.com/sponsored/bestworkplaces/.