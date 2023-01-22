Apprenticeships are growing in every industry. In Pennsylvania, there are apprentice programs in advanced manufacturing, construction, energy, finance and business, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, logistics and transportation, according to data from the state Department of Labor & Industry.

That data also indicates that apprenticeships are paying off, with 94% of those who complete an apprenticeship retaining employment, with an average annual salary of $70,000. Workers who complete apprenticeship programs earn approximately $300,000 more during their career than their peers who do not.

“We look at apprenticeships as a steppingstone to a career path,” says Stephanie Larkin, vice president of education safety and workforce development for the Keystone chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors. “The great thing for apprentices is that most of their education is paid for so they graduate without any debt, plus they make a living wage. And for companies (offering an apprentice program), it’s a way to obtain skilled employees.”

ABC Keystone has offered registered apprenticeships since 1968. Classroom and hands-on instruction is offered onsite at ABC’s headquarters just off Route 283 in Rapho Township. There’s also on-the-job training working with an experienced craftsperson as an approved contractor.

Cindy DeWire, ABC Keystone director of apprenticeship, says there’s been an uptick in interest in apprenticeship programs in the past few years. Currently, 405 people are enrolled in ABC’s apprenticeship programs, and DeWire says about 90% of those apprentices were enrolled through their employers. It’s not a requirement to be working at an ABC member business. DeWire says those interested in apprenticeship programs can complete ABC’s application and their contact information will be sent to a member business. The average age of the apprentices is 25 to 28, but DeWire says some apprentices enter the program right out of high school, while others are coming to the program as a second career.

Larkin says the organization has agreements with programs such as Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, and students from those programs receive credit for what they’ve already learned.

“There’s been a shift in thinking,” she says. “Before, people were pushing kids to get a college degree, but there’s been a realization that college is not always the right fit for everyone.”

ABC currently has 10 different programs: sheet metal, masonry, plumbing, HVAC, pipe fitting, heavy equipment operator, carpentry, construction craft labor, electrical and pre-engineered building assembler. Most are four-year programs except for masonry and heavy equipment operator, which are three-year programs, and assembler, pre-engineered buildings, which is a two-year program.

Larkin likens pre-engineered metal building assembly, ABC Keystone’s newest apprenticeship program, to creating something with Legos, except on a much larger scale. According to ABC’s website, pre-engineered building assemblers construct commercial metal structures using prefabricated framing and siding elements while utilizing skills and training in sheet metal working, ironworking, assembly and fastening techniques, blueprint reading, site preparation, structural design principles and safety.

“We’re unique in our programs in that we have full-time teachers instructing our programs, and we offer all-day classes,” Larkin says. “Most of our instructors have gone through our apprenticeship program and have worked in the industry. They’re instructing as a way to give back and to grow the next generation of skilled tradespeople.”

Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical works with ABC Keystone, but also has its own in-house apprentice program — an independent program not registered with the Department of Labor & Industry.

“In general, there’s a shortage of skilled trade workers,” says Jenna Kauffman, one of the owners and marketing manager at Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical. “We started our program about 10 years ago as a way to grow our own workforce. Our goal for apprentices is for them to become the led technicians who run various jobs or projects.”

Larry Gassert, an owner and general manager of the company, adds that the program, which can last from one to four years, also educates employees in the way that Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical likes to have work completed. The company has an average of six to 10 apprentices at one time, and programs are available in the various trades in which the company works, he says.

“Usually, our apprentices are just out of high school or have graduated from the CTC (Lancaster Career & Technology Center) programs, but in the past year or so, we’re seeing people looking at a job in the trades as a second career,” he says.

The company’s in-house program instructors have gone through the program themselves and have also worked out in the field. The company also provides ongoing onsite and offsite training in addition to the apprentice program, Kauffman says.

“The apprenticeship has set me apart from others in a positive way,” says Ian Worley, one of Lancaster Heating Plumbing Cooling & Electrical’s recent apprentice graduates. “I have exceeded what others not in a program can accomplish in a significantly shorter timeframe. Since I worked simultaneously, I could buy tools to set myself up for success. There is endless value in the program from an educational, monetary and life skills standpoint.”

There are other opportunities for local apprenticeships in other business sectors. In December, LNP | LancasterOnline reported that Lancaster County Workforce Development Board will receive $183,333 from the state to expand apprenticeships in the county over the next three years.

“There’s definitely a shortage of trained workers in a number of areas,” says Valerie Hatfield, workforce development board contract administrator and outreach manager. “Plus, we have an aging workforce. An apprentice program is one way for an employer to attract employees. It’s a long-term strategy for a company rather than a short-term fix. We’re seeing apprentice programs in the IT and medical fields as well as construction.”

In the past, companies have gotten bogged down in the paperwork that’s involved with creating an L&I-accredited program, so the state created an apprenticeship navigator program to train people to start and manage apprenticeship programs.

The workforce development board offers similar assistance.

“We’ll partner with companies to assist them in registering their program,” Hatfield says. “It’s important to remember that at the end of a registered program, the apprentice earns a credential. Similar to earning a college degree, there are requirements to earn that credential.”

In 2019, the workforce board worked with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to register a hospital maintenance technician apprentice program. The organization is also partnering with Stevens to create a software development apprentice program and with the CTC to create a medical assistant program, Hatfield says.

“Apprentice programs are a different way for companies to look at recruitment,” says Anna Ramos, executive director of the workforce development board. “It can also help retain employees. Education, health care and technology are growing areas for apprenticeship programs; they provide an equitable opportunity for people to get into these high-paying jobs.”