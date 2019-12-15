Skyscraper’s namesake loved baseball, Lincoln
The namesake of the Griest Building, Lancaster’s first skyscraper, was known as an unassuming and humble man even though he was a towering political figure in his day.
“Social activities attracted him little; intimates, outside his business and political associates, were few, and he spent much of his leisure time when in his home city at his residence at 208 S. Queen St., with his family,” reported an article on his legacy in the Dec. 6, 1929, edition of the Lancaster New Era.
William Walton Griest was born in Christiana in 1858 and graduated from Millersville State Normal School. He spent several years as a teacher and then as a newspaper reporter.
When he was 29 he became chief clerk in the Lancaster County commissioners office and then became involved in the local Republican party, becoming the GOP’s leader in 1895. Griest also became a city school board member and president of Lancaster Public Utilities before being elected to Congress in 1909, where he served until his death in 1929.
Griest was remembered as being “passionately fond of flowers and music.” The 1929 New Era article said his hobbies were collecting baseball memorabilia, as well as anything related to Abraham Lincoln.
Kept in a frame in his office was a piece of red plush material that was part of the lining in the box at Ford’s Theatre, where Lincoln was sitting when he was shot by John Wilkes Booth, according to the New Era report.
Caramel company sale funds chocolate empire
Hershey Chocolate started on Church Street in Lancaster in 1894 when Lancaster Caramel Co. owner Milton Hershey started a company making coatings for caramels. He called it Hershey Chocolate Co.
Hershey sold the plant and factory for $1 million, in what was then the largest transaction ever in Lancaster. He concentrated on the chocolate business he would eventually move in 1905 to the Dauphin County town that would come to bear his name.
“M.S. Hershey has leased from the new concern the buildings now occupied by the Hershey Chocolate Company, and will continue the chocolate business there. Twelve years ago he started the caramel business in the city. He was then a poor man,” the Lancaster Examiner reported on Aug. 11, 1900, when it wrote about the caramel company sale.
Public piano man’s b-ball background
Lancaster nonprofit Music for Everyone placed 16 pianos throughout the city this past summer for the 10th consecutive year of its Keys for the City program.
The nonprofit, founded by John Gerdy, provides music programming and instruments to schools in Lancaster County.
Gerdy graduated in 1979 from Davidson College, where he was a standout basketball player. During his college career at the North Carolina school, the 6-foot-5-inch shooting guard averaged 23.4 points per game.
Gerdy left Davidson as its all-time leading scorer, a distinction he held until 2009, when his record was broken by Stephen Curry, who now plays for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and twice won the league’s MVP award.
Statue highlight’s LNP history
The Newspaper Reader statue at 20 W. King St. in downtown Lancaster was unveiled in 1981 with the creation of Steinman Park on a site formerly occupied by the Forrest Bake Shop.
Steinman Park, which was dedicated in the memory of Lancaster Newspapers’ publishers James Hale Steinman and John F. Steinman, was part of the redevelopment of most of a city block that followed Lancaster Newspapers’ 1978 announcement that it was staying in downtown Lancaster.
In addition to creating the park, the newspaper company renovated existing historic buildings and built a new parking garage and press building downtown.
The renovations in the first block of West King Street covered an area that in 1794 included the Euclid’s Head tavern, where William Hamilton and Henry Willcocks first published the Lancaster Journal, a newspaper that was a forerunner to LNP.
A frequent photo opportunity for visitors, the Newspaper Reader statue was created by J. Seward Johnson Jr., a scion of the Johnson family which founded the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical and medical device company.
LNP, and the newspapers that preceded it, marked 225 years of serving Lancaster County residents on June 17.