What’s in a name?
The original name for the town that became Christiana was McClarronville, after Hugh McClarron, who started a grain and produce business in town in 1844.
The town was given its current name in 1847 in honor of Christiana Noble, the first wife of William Noble, who opened a foundry, blacksmith shop and machine shop near the new rail line in 1834.
The shop later operated as Christiana Machine Shop and is now on property owned by Charles Bond Co.
A history of Christiana written for the town’s 1994 centennial said the name change was due to the “dissatisfaction of the local populace with the name McClarronville.”
A town newspaper
The Christiana Ledger was a weekly newspaper begun in 1883 by Andrew Jackson Melcher and J.M. White, although Melcher soon became the sole owner.
The weekly paper of six columns devoted to local and general news was originally printed on a steam-powered press.
The Christiana Ledger remained Christiana’s local newspaper until 1954, when it was purchased by the Quarryville Sun. That combined paper, called the Quarryville Sun-Ledger and based in Quarryville, stopped publishing in 2009.
The Christiana Ledger’s “Gap Gleanings” column contained intensely local news about the doings of area residents. For example, the “Events of Importance Noted During the Past Week” in the April 8, 1905, edition included the following:
“Samuel Clendening was in Lancaster Saturday.
Mrs. Wm. Kurl and son, Harry, spent Tuesday in Parkesburg.
James M. Walker was in West Chester, Wednesday, on legal business.
Miss Ann Eby, who is employed in Lancaster, is home on a month’s vacation.
Wm. Fergurson of Kinzer Hotel kicked his ankle out of joint the other day kicking a ball from the boys. He had to be carried into the house, where he will have to remain for several days.”
Railroad shifts
The rail line that runs through Christiana has been shifted several times. One of those shifts required the freight station to be physically moved along with it.
A remnant of the original route through town is an 1834 stone railroad archway behind the Charles Bond Co., just east of the current rail line.
A viewing area next to the machine shop allows visitors to see the archway, which a sign describes as “possibly the oldest” of its kind in the world.
Leora “Toady” Kennel says a tree growing in the middle of the archway has not been removed because of the fear that doing so would cause the arch to collapse.
Resistance, not riot
Soon after Maryland farmer and slaveholder Edward Gorsuch was killed by locals Sept. 11, 1851, when he came to the Christiana area to try to reclaim some escaped slaves, newspaper accounts shaped how the incident would be understood.
The Lancaster Examiner & Herald called the Quaker farmers and free blacks who were involved “fanatical monomaniacs,” while the Cleveland True Democrat called the event “the beginning of a series of riots.”
Thereafter, the event became known as the Christiana Riot, a name that is still widely used and even appears on a state historical marker at the site of the house where it all went down.
But in more recent years, the name has been reevaluated, with Christiana Resistance the preferred term of the Christiana Historical Society.
Darlene Colon, president of the society, says Christiana Resistance is a better description since it connotes the organized opposition to slavery that existed in the Christiana area at the time and which sprung into action to defend former slaves living in the area.
A display at the The Underground Railroad Center at Historic Zercher’s Hotel explains why the society considers the event a “resistance” and not a “riot.”
Chester County students, taxes
Although Christiana is in Lancaster County, students in the borough go to a Chester County school.
The unusual arrangement traces its origins to the Christiana-Sadsbury School District, which was created in 1951 and dissolved in 1966 when the Octorara School District was created.
Christiana Borough and Lancaster County’s Sadsbury Township joined the new school district, which draws the majority of its students from Chester County.
Some residents say the borough had the option of joining a Lancaster County school district, but chose Octorara partially because it had better sports teams.
Today, the arrangement is troublesome for some Christiana property owners since their school taxes are the second-highest in Lancaster County and more than double the rate in the nearby Solanco School District.