Columbia Borough police

STOLEN GUNS

COLUMBIA: A resident of the 100 block of Commerce Street reported on Oct. 22 that two of her handguns were stolen. The guns are a Sig Sauer P238 .380 caliber serial number 27B152398 and a Taurus DT 1911 9mm caliber. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-684-7735.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

COLUMBIA: Ronald Edmund Johnson, 50, of Columbia, was charged with terroristic threats after threatening to shoot a man around 1:38 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 100 block of South Third Street, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jacob Elijah Jones, 24, of Reinholds, was charged with driving under the influence and other driving violations after police administered two doses of Narcan when they found him slumped over the driver’s seat beside Brunners Grove and Reinholds roads just before 10 p.m. Sept. 26, police said. Jones was taken to Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, and he admitted to police that he had used two bags of heroin before driving his car, but refused to provide a blood sample, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Kirsten M. Leach, 22, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence and careless driving after police saw her driving through Denver with a flat tire on Sept. 27, police said. His blood alcohol level was 0.163%, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Anna Marie Millard, 32, who is homeless, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without inspection after she was stopped for a traffic violation in the first block of South Muddy Creek Road at 1:07 p.m. Sept. 5, police said. Millard showed signs of drug use, police said, and a blood test showed high levels of stimulants and narcotics.

HARASSMENT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Christina Morales, 30, of Reamstown, was charged with harassment after she punched a woman in the parking lot of Reamstown Athletic Association, 76 N. Reamstown Road, at 2:56 a.m. Sept. 22, police said.

INDECENT ASSAULT

DENVER: Kanu Patil, 62, Denver, was charged with indecent assault after he hugged, kissed and groped a woman Aug. 27 at Turkey Hill, 2501 N. Reading Road, police said. The assault was captured on surveillance video, police said.

Millersville Borough police

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

MILLERSVILLE: Tynia E. Cooke, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children, one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license after she drove up on a curb and got stuck at the Sheetz on Millersville Road Oct. 18, police said.