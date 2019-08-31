The Lancaster City Housing Authority is going to upgrade the security and intercom systems, security cameras and lighting at its two high-rise properties, Farnum Street East and Church Street Towers.
And it will not have to bear the cost, thanks to a grant from the federal government.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this month that the authority will receive $245,133 for the project, part of $5.2 million awarded to 23 public housing authorities nationwide. The funds come from HUD’s Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security program.
“We’re delighted,” authority executive director Barbara Wilson said.
The buildings’ cameras are about a decade old, she estimated, while the security systems and intercoms date back 20 years or more.
That will all be replaced with up-to-date equipment. There will be exterior and lobby lighting upgrades, as well as some changes to the layout of the management office at Farnum Street East, Wilson said.
There’s no firm timeline yet, but the authority hopes to have the work completed and the new systems operational by next spring, she said.
Separately, the authority allows the Lancaster Safety Coalition to locate a couple of its cameras at the sites. They are the coalition’s responsibility, and the authority doesn’t have access to the footage, public housing director Beth Detz said.
In a statement, HUD Secretary Ben Carson said: “HUD is determined to ensure the well-being of public housing residents and these grants give communities the tools they need to make that happen.”