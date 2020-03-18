Shapiro, the state’s top prosecutor, served on a panel at the elite Aspen Institute Ideas Festival, which arguably is not a government function. Yet Shapiro and his aide billed Pennsylvania taxpayers $2,700 for airfare and another $700 for lodging.

Shapiro, a Democrat, was taking part in the left-leaning think tank’s panel discussion, “Going Rogue: What Happens When the State and Federal Government Don’t Agree.”

The topic was certainly relevant and timely; Shapiro had joined other states in filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Speaking at at the panel discussion, Shapiro noted Donald Trump’s narrow but extraordinary victory in Pennsylvania. But he added that he, too, carried the state in his own election to attorney general.

“Trump is doing this in a state I won.

… At the end of the day I got elected because people want me to solve problems and protect the rule of law,” Shapiro said.

But at the end of the day, Shapiro’s trip served no apparent purpose for the citizens of Pennsylvania, a government watchdog said. Instead, it sharpened the focus on the fine line elected officials walk between politics and public service. That Shapiro billed taxpayers suggests the trip to Aspen should be a benefit to Pennsylvanians, but it is very likely it served more to raise the profile of a potential candidate for governor in 2022.

“It is not official state business. It should not be charged to taxpayers,” said Gene Stilp, a Democratic activist from Harrisburg. “That money should be paid back to taxpayers. This is a test of his goal of running a tight ship.”

Shapiro and his former top staffer were in Aspen representing the state in an official capacity, said spokesman Joe Grace, noting Shapiro’s role as a speaker.

Shapiro is not alone in expensing travel and meals, of course. State records show Auditor General Eugene DePasquale spent more than $12,000 and Treasurer Joe Torsella spent $2,200 in the course of one year. Shapiro’s bills, though, far exceeded those of his fellow row officers; his expenses totaled about $90,000 — $72,000 of which was for airfare on commercial and state planes, according to records obtained under the Right-to-Know Law.

But Shapiro’s spokesman said there was nothing amiss with the attorney general’s spending levels. “Not only do we have nothing to hide, we’re intensely proud of everything our attorney general and his team has done, working energetically and at all hours, all across Pennsylvania over the past 1½ years,” Grace said.

In a written statement, he continued: “When Attorney General Shapiro was sworn into office in January 2017, he pledged to travel the commonwealth and speak directly with Pennsylvanians about the challenges they face. He made a commitment to visiting rural, suburban, and urban areas of the Commonwealth. The role of the state’s top prosecutor is distinct from that of the other row offices, and Shapiro has kept his promise. ...

“Last year, Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited all 67 Pennsylvania counties in his capacity as the Commonwealth’s chief law enforcement officer. During that travel, he announced the Office of Attorney General’s work to break up major drug rings, take dealers off the streets, and help Pennsylvanians suffering from addiction. He visited every one of the agency’s offices — more than a dozen — across the state, as he took steps to restore morale and clean up a mess left by his elected predecessor (Attorney General Kathleen Kane) to a law enforcement agency of more than 800 employees.”

The three row officers are each paid $162,115 a year to head their independent offices. Shapiro, 45, of Montgomery County, and Torsella, 54, also of Montgomery County, are both in their second year of four-year terms. DePasquale, 47, of York, was elected as the state’s fiscal watchdog in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

At issue is whether the responsibilities of the office, or individual choices by the officeholder on spending, drive the travel expenses. “It’s both,” said Christopher Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College. There’s also a political element to consider: any or all of the three row officers could run as Democratic Party candidates for governor in 2022, Borick said.

TAXPAYER EXPENSE

Each of the row officers has used taxpayer money to travel by various modes, including planes, trains and automobiles.

Torsella used his personal vehicle, as well as a taxi at a conference in Minneapolis and several commercial flights. The bulk of Shapiro’s spending was on air travel. DePasquale took four flights during the yearlong period totaling $2,227. Torsella attended a conference of fiscal officers and billed taxpayers for airfare of more than $500. Neither flew on the state’s King Air airplane, which is available to row officers when the governor isn’t using it. Most of DePasquale’s travel is in a Ford Fusion, a fleet car leased through the Department of General Services, his spokesman said. Torsella drives his own car and doesn’t collect mileage. He doesn’t charge the state for meals, his office said. DePasquale doesn’t charge taxpayers for meals, either. He sometimes sleeps on his mom’s couch in Pittsburgh, where he grew up, rather than pay for a hotel room.