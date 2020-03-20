The spending includes hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years for consultants in Europe and Asia, stays for trade representatives at five-star hotels, and payment of receipts submitted in foreign languages despite an internal warning against doing so, records show.

A South Korean company, for example, has been paid $740,000 since 2012 to attract foreign investment to Pennsylvania and submitted many receipts entirely in Korean for a 2016 event in Seoul with a few notes in English. In other cases, Pennsylvania’s trade representatives submitted the bills in foreign currency amounts such as Indian rupees.

State officials claim the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Office of International Business Development programs and services have “supported” 43,967 jobs since 2012. Critics, however, say the benefit to the state is unclear.

Much of the information related to the program is not readily available. Comprehensive figures on jobs created by the international program are not posted on the DCED’s website, nor were the names of companies that used the department’s services to promote or grow their businesses.

The department said the company names are generally kept confidential. It took The Caucus two months to obtain one year of the international trade representatives’ expenses using the Right to Know Law.

JOBS CLAIM QUESTIONED

Critics question claims made by the state about the number of jobs created through the Office of International Business Development programs.

“I’m skeptical that the trade office takes credit for jobs created, when many of companies likely would have established jobs in Pennsylvania regardless of the efforts of the trade office,” said Nathan Benefield, vice president and COO of the Commonwealth Foundation.

Companies are really looking at the business climates of states for potential sites, Benefield said.

But a leading business advocate says the program historically has been helpful for companies taking the plunge into international business.

“It’s important to have a sherpa out there” for a company venturing into foreign trade, said David Taylor, president of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association.

Whether there’s enough jobs coming to Pennsylvania to justify the state expense, Taylor said: “I don’t know.”

Taylor said he suspects increased trade for Pennsylvania businesses would be worth the money spent. He believes it is important for companies to have a consultant helping them in situations with deeper cultural and language divides, such as Bangladesh, or India.

Taylor believes much of this effort in Pennsylvania may be moving to the private sector.

Robert P. Strauss, a public policy and economics professor at Carnegie Mellon University, said he has a hard time believing a state’s trade representative in a foreign locale can accomplish much given so many complicated factors involved.

Pennsylvania is not unique in pursuing international business relations, Strauss said, citing other states’ efforts, such as New York, California and Texas.

“I’m hard pressed to understand the claim that such offices bring to the attention of ignorant private entrepreneurs and major corporations what’s going on in Pennsylvania,” Strauss said sarcastically. “Once a company decides they want to come to a U.S. location, then they have to figure out what’s attractive and for what reasons. I doubt we have the scale or professionalization to allow anyone to honestly conclude we made a big difference.”

Once a company decides to move operations to the United States, a series of factors come into play, such as transportation, the local workforce, educational opportunities and the business climate.

“What’s our political and budgetary situation and what does that mean for the stability of the deal?” Strauss said, referring to the fact Pennsylvania again does not have a completed budget deal in place despite a June 30 deadline. “It’s symptomatic of the inability to govern.”

Jake Haulk, president of the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy in suburban Pittsburgh, said of the effort: “It seems like Pennsylvania is struggling to show they’ve done any good.”

The business climate of the state is far more important that having consultants seeking foreign investment. That’s why BMW is operating in South Carolina and Nissan is expanding into Tennessee, Haulk said. “Companies interested in investing in states already have a pretty good idea where they want to go,” Haulk said.

DEFENDING PROGRAM

David Smith, a spokesman for DCED, which oversees the programs, defended the Office of International Business Development programs.

“Under Governor (Tom) Wolf, Pennsylvania is competing aggressively for lucrative international business,” he said.

The state programs help small- to medium-sized Pennsylvania companies export their products and “market Pennsylvania to prospective investors looking to expand into North America,” Smith said. “The objective of these activities is to create and retain jobs for Pennsylvanians and keep the Commonwealth competitive in the global marketplace.”

Smith said state governments across the country are ramping up their investments in international trade and investment initiatives.

“Many states, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, New York and South Carolina, are now represented in multiple overseas offices,” he said. “Companies need to be provided with a complete picture of what Pennsylvania has to offer to consider putting the Commonwealth on their shortlist for consideration for investment.”

Some of the international trade representatives used by Pennsylvania also represent other states and countries.

For example, Channels Business Solutions in the United Arab Emirates lists as clients Michigan, Ohio, Washington, Georgia, Virginia, Maryland, Wisconsin, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Scottish Development International.

ATID EDI in Jerusalem, Israel, lists as its clients Illinois, Oklahoma, Michigan, Delaware, Virginia, and Indiana in addition to Pennsylvania. That many of the consultants working for Pennsylvania are also representing other states raises questions among some skeptics. The relationship “makes this whole scheme seem even more absurd,” said Benefield, of the Commonwealth Foundation.

He said it “seems like taxpayers are giving money to consultants to wine and dine business executives — maybe or maybe not telling them why Pennsylvania is the best location for their business — then taking credit for whatever decision they make.”

G. Terry Madonna, a political analyst and historian who has watched the program since its inception in the mid-1980s, said the program has generally been “valuable” for relocating or retaining business and for Pennsylvania exports.

“I’m not saying it can’t be abused,” he said.

Wilfred Muskens is the former deputy secretary for DCED’s international business office. He worked on increasing foreign trade under Govs. Tom Ridge, Ed Rendell, Tom Corbett and Tom Wolf and says he is “passionate” about the state’s international business program.

Muskens, who now provides private consulting on international trade, said state government has a role to play in export and foreign investment.

“However, there are some functions that probably could be better fulfilled by the private sector,” he said.

He also pointed out that state government could be more efficient by merging the Office of International Business Development and the Governor’s Action Team, a related program.

Muskens previously recommended the consolidation of the departments but they remain separate entities.

“It obviously never got anywhere,” Muskens said. “I kept repeating myself. It was frustrating when you try to change things and you just can’t.”

But Smith said the Office of International Business Development and the Governor’s Action Team “form a comprehensive and strategic economic development initiative through which companies both foreign and domestic can take full advantage of what Pennsylvania has to offer as a place to locate and grow their business.

“In essence, OIBD opens the door to Pennsylvania amid ever-increasing competition between the states for overseas investment,” Smith said

The Office of International Business Development claims various “success stories.” One is that of Drucker Diagnostics, a Centre County company.

DCED’s spokesman said the company worked with a department contractor and an international trade representative to boost sales to Australia and New Zealand by 900 percent.

Noelle Long is the director of export development at SEDA-Council of Governments in Lewisburg, a regional multi-county development agency. Drucker Diagnostics is one of her long-term clients.

Long is under contract with DCED’s international business office to educate and help local businesses export their products. She is one of ten DCED Regional Export Network partners throughout the state working with companies.

Long said she assists about 120 companies a year, drawn from a multi-county service area in central Pennsylvania.