Pennsylvania has spent more than $86 million in taxpayer money trying to woo international businesses to the state over the past decade as part of a program whose success is the subject of debate.
The spending includes hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years for consultants in Europe and Asia, stays for trade representatives at five-star hotels, and payment of receipts submitted in foreign languages despite an internal warning against doing so, records show.
A South Korean company, for example, has been paid $740,000 since 2012 to attract foreign investment to Pennsylvania and submitted many receipts entirely in Korean for a 2016 event in Seoul with a few notes in English. In other cases, Pennsylvania’s trade representatives submitted the bills in foreign currency amounts such as Indian rupees.
State officials claim the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Office of International Business Development programs and services have “supported” 43,967 jobs since 2012. Critics, however, say the benefit to the state is unclear.
Much of the information related to the program is not readily available. Comprehensive figures on jobs created by the international program are not posted on the DCED’s website, nor were the names of companies that used the department’s services to promote or grow their businesses.
The department said the company names are generally kept confidential. It took The Caucus two months to obtain one year of the international trade representatives’ expenses using the Right to Know Law.
JOBS CLAIM QUESTIONED
Critics question claims made by the state about the number of jobs created through the Office of International Business Development programs.
“I’m skeptical that the trade office takes credit for jobs created, when many of companies likely would have established jobs in Pennsylvania regardless of the efforts of the trade office,” said Nathan Benefield, vice president and COO of the Commonwealth Foundation.
Companies are really looking at the business climates of states for potential sites, Benefield said.
But a leading business advocate says the program historically has been helpful for companies taking the plunge into international business.
“It’s important to have a sherpa out there” for a company venturing into foreign trade, said David Taylor, president of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association.
Whether there’s enough jobs coming to Pennsylvania to justify the state expense, Taylor said: “I don’t know.”
Taylor said he suspects increased trade for Pennsylvania businesses would be worth the money spent. He believes it is important for companies to have a consultant helping them in situations with deeper cultural and language divides, such as Bangladesh, or India.
Taylor believes much of this effort in Pennsylvania may be moving to the private sector.
Robert P. Strauss, a public policy and economics professor at Carnegie Mellon University, said he has a hard time believing a state’s trade representative in a foreign locale can accomplish much given so many complicated factors involved.
Pennsylvania is not unique in pursuing international business relations, Strauss said, citing other states’ efforts, such as New York, California and Texas.
“I’m hard pressed to understand the claim that such offices bring to the attention of ignorant private entrepreneurs and major corporations what’s going on in Pennsylvania,” Strauss said sarcastically. “Once a company decides they want to come to a U.S. location, then they have to figure out what’s attractive and for what reasons. I doubt we have the scale or professionalization to allow anyone to honestly conclude we made a big difference.”
Once a company decides to move operations to the United States, a series of factors come into play, such as transportation, the local workforce, educational opportunities and the business climate.
“What’s our political and budgetary situation and what does that mean for the stability of the deal?” Strauss said, referring to the fact Pennsylvania again does not have a completed budget deal in place despite a June 30 deadline. “It’s symptomatic of the inability to govern.”
Jake Haulk, president of the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy in suburban Pittsburgh, said of the effort: “It seems like Pennsylvania is struggling to show they’ve done any good.”
The business climate of the state is far more important that having consultants seeking foreign investment. That’s why BMW is operating in South Carolina and Nissan is expanding into Tennessee, Haulk said. “Companies interested in investing in states already have a pretty good idea where they want to go,” Haulk said.
DEFENDING PROGRAM
David Smith, a spokesman for DCED, which oversees the programs, defended the Office of International Business Development programs.
“Under Governor (Tom) Wolf, Pennsylvania is competing aggressively for lucrative international business,” he said.
The state programs help small- to medium-sized Pennsylvania companies export their products and “market Pennsylvania to prospective investors looking to expand into North America,” Smith said. “The objective of these activities is to create and retain jobs for Pennsylvanians and keep the Commonwealth competitive in the global marketplace.”
Smith said state governments across the country are ramping up their investments in international trade and investment initiatives.
“Many states, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, New York and South Carolina, are now represented in multiple overseas offices,” he said. “Companies need to be provided with a complete picture of what Pennsylvania has to offer to consider putting the Commonwealth on their shortlist for consideration for investment.”
Some of the international trade representatives used by Pennsylvania also represent other states and countries.
For example, Channels Business Solutions in the United Arab Emirates lists as clients Michigan, Ohio, Washington, Georgia, Virginia, Maryland, Wisconsin, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Scottish Development International.
ATID EDI in Jerusalem, Israel, lists as its clients Illinois, Oklahoma, Michigan, Delaware, Virginia, and Indiana in addition to Pennsylvania. That many of the consultants working for Pennsylvania are also representing other states raises questions among some skeptics. The relationship “makes this whole scheme seem even more absurd,” said Benefield, of the Commonwealth Foundation.
He said it “seems like taxpayers are giving money to consultants to wine and dine business executives — maybe or maybe not telling them why Pennsylvania is the best location for their business — then taking credit for whatever decision they make.”
G. Terry Madonna, a political analyst and historian who has watched the program since its inception in the mid-1980s, said the program has generally been “valuable” for relocating or retaining business and for Pennsylvania exports.
“I’m not saying it can’t be abused,” he said.
Wilfred Muskens is the former deputy secretary for DCED’s international business office. He worked on increasing foreign trade under Govs. Tom Ridge, Ed Rendell, Tom Corbett and Tom Wolf and says he is “passionate” about the state’s international business program.
Muskens, who now provides private consulting on international trade, said state government has a role to play in export and foreign investment.
“However, there are some functions that probably could be better fulfilled by the private sector,” he said.
He also pointed out that state government could be more efficient by merging the Office of International Business Development and the Governor’s Action Team, a related program.
Muskens previously recommended the consolidation of the departments but they remain separate entities.
“It obviously never got anywhere,” Muskens said. “I kept repeating myself. It was frustrating when you try to change things and you just can’t.”
But Smith said the Office of International Business Development and the Governor’s Action Team “form a comprehensive and strategic economic development initiative through which companies both foreign and domestic can take full advantage of what Pennsylvania has to offer as a place to locate and grow their business.
“In essence, OIBD opens the door to Pennsylvania amid ever-increasing competition between the states for overseas investment,” Smith said
The Office of International Business Development claims various “success stories.” One is that of Drucker Diagnostics, a Centre County company.
DCED’s spokesman said the company worked with a department contractor and an international trade representative to boost sales to Australia and New Zealand by 900 percent.
Noelle Long is the director of export development at SEDA-Council of Governments in Lewisburg, a regional multi-county development agency. Drucker Diagnostics is one of her long-term clients.
Long is under contract with DCED’s international business office to educate and help local businesses export their products. She is one of ten DCED Regional Export Network partners throughout the state working with companies.
Long said she assists about 120 companies a year, drawn from a multi-county service area in central Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania has the strongest trade program in the whole country,” Long said. “The results and the services that Pennsylvania companies have through my services, our trade representatives — it’s a huge service.”
The department also claims Abilene Boot Co. as another success. Ross Auman, COO of the Somerset-based company, said he worked with the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission — another REN partner — to expand business in Canada.
“We found we needed some new people (in Canada) so rather than literally going up there and knocking on doors they found someone for us,” Auman said. He described the local export assistance as “tremendous” and “very helpful.”
When it comes to investment, the DCED points to Noise Solutions Inc., a Canadian company that launched a new manufacturing plant in Mercer County in January 2014, creating 126 new jobs.
The company’s executive vice president, Steve Morgan, told The Caucus that his company saw an opportunity for work related to Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale operations. The company decided in 2013 to look for locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Morgan said his company was “courted” by representatives of the Penn-Northwest Development Corporation. Randy P. Seitz is the president and COO of Penn-Northwest, a nonprofit development corporation that is the lead economic development agency in the northwest part of the state.
“We have a very aggressive approach trying to attract businesses,” Seitz said. He said the agency works closely with DCED’s international business office, as well as trade representatives.
The nonprofit helped put together a funding package for Noise Solutions’ new location in Mercer County, including financing from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.
The state Office of Inspector General in 2015 identified “potential shortcomings” in the international trade program, including “the lack of consistent translation of the documentation and receipts submitted by (trade representatives) to support monthly expense reimbursement requests; and, the use of a single, unverified exchange rate on each (trade representative’s) monthly expense reports.”
The OIG report also pointed out “the supporting information submitted by (trade representatives) is in the foreign languages spoken or used within the particular country in which the documentation or receipt was generated.”
Responding to the OIG report, DCED in 2015 said it would request “copies of receipts be submitted in the original foreign language and also translated in English. Staff with foreign language expertise or staff using Google Translator will confirm the accuracy of the receipt.”
Despite the agency’s 2015 commitment to more stringent review, only some receipts reviewed by The Caucus included English translations, while other receipts were in foreign languages without any translation.
The Inspector General’s office spokesperson told The Caucus, “If the OIG finds, or receives verifiable information, that there is non-compliance, the OIG will initiate a new investigation or take other action based on the specific circumstances.”
In receipts obtained by The Caucus through the Right to Know Law, Indian trade representative Supriya Kanetkar submitted receipts to DCED that had English descriptions of services, but expenses shown in rupees, the Indian currency.
However, summary expense forms included conversion to U.S. dollars.
An April 2016 receipt revealed Kanetkar’s two-night stay in a luxury hotel room at the Taj Mahal New Delhi, including in-room dining. It was listed as at least 27,000 rupees, an amount shown on a monthly expense report as $411 USD. Kanetkar stayed at Trident, another luxury hotel the following day. As described on its webpage the hotel, is “Resplendent in the hues of its magnificent past” and “one of the most vibrant, 5 star destinations in India.” A few weeks later Kanetkar traveled to two more luxury hotels, the Taj Chandigarh and The Leela. All four hotels charged a luxury room tax.
Kanetkar also billed the Commonwealth for more than 24,000 rupees for a car rental, tens of thousands of rupees for airfare, as well as snacks and coffee. In records from 2014, Kanetkar submitted receipts for security services from Peregrine Guarding Pvt. Ltd.
Kanetkar works for SRK Affiliate, a company in Bangalore, India. The contract summary on the state Treasury’s transparency website shows SRK Affiliate earning $819,543 from July 2014 through June 2019, for maintaining “a foreign presence in India to develop Pennsylvania trade and foreign direct investment.”
Kanetkar could not be reached for comment.
DCED reimbursed Korean trade representative Ken Yang more than $13,700 (USD) for expenses associated with the Seoul Food and Hotel 2016 event, described by DCED as Korea’s “largest food and hospitality trade show.” The overall event costs included meals, food, travel, printing, erecting booths and furniture rental.
Many receipts were entirely in Korean characters, with hand-written notations in English, such as “PA off staff (Seoul) transportation (taxi) from Yeoido Marnott to JinJinbara for company dinner w/ PA office in Seoul” and “PA company delegation airport pick-up service on 5.8.16 from airport to hotel.” None of the DCED documents reflect the names of Pennsylvania companies.
Yang also submitted receipts for meals at the event, with no indication of who was entertained.
Yang is listed as president of the company Kun-Suk Yang in Treasury contracts. Kun-Suk Yang is shown in the contracts as earning more than $740,000 from 2012 to 2017 for maintaining “a foreign presence in South Korea to develop Pennsylvania trade and attract foreign direct investment in Pennsylvania.” Another company, Korea Business Services Inc., of which Yang is president, is to be paid $525,000 from 2017 to 2022, state records show. He could not be reached for comment.
A receipt submitted by the company Salveo, a French trade representative, said it was for “Partenariat PENNSYLVANIA STATES/ LHC Les Lions.” Les Lions is a French ice hockey club according to a website on the invoice, which was in French only, without any English translation.
Salveo also submitted an invoice for an event at the European American Chamber of Commerce for “cocktail dinatoire 20 personnes.” No English translation appeared on the invoice.
The Treasury’s website shows Salveo is to receive $381,900 between July 2015 and June 2020, for maintaining “a foreign presence in France, Belgium and Switzerland (French speaking) to attract foreign direct investment in PA by the firms located in those regions.”
ATID E.D.I., Ltd (Israel) submitted receipts to DCED, including one in a foreign language believed to be Hebrew with a picture of car and no translation. The Treasury’s website shows ATID is to receive $392,556 from mid-2014 through June 30, 2019 for maintaining a “foreign presence in the Middle East” to develop trade and foreign investment.
The Caucus reached out to several trade representatives for comment but did not receive return phone calls or emails except for a short response from Stefan Peikert, “Director Investment - Team Europe” for DCED.
Peikert, who works in Berlin, Germany, responded by email. “Thank you for your interest in our role as Pennsylvania’s office for German speaking Europe (and beyond),” Peikert wrote. “Our responsibility actually covers both trade (exporting from PA=bringing money to PA businesses) and investment attraction (bringing in jobs to PA).” He referred The Caucus to DCED for further comment.
William Wheatley, a small business owner from the Main Line, participated in a trade mission to Africa several years ago that was cosponsored by a chamber of commerce organization and DCED. Wheatley said the Africa trade trip did not result in any sales for him, but he made a number of important contacts.
“What DCED does is very important for small companies like mine,” Wheatley said. “It gives us an opportunity to go (travel) with a significant amount of money reimbursed by the state.”
Wheatley also spoke favorably of international trade representatives. “Having someone from your state ready to help is a big bonus. The very existence of that program is helpful,” he said. He said even if Pennsylvania business owners don’t actually use the agents, having the option of being able to go talk to a DCED representative in the country, opens up the negotiation.
Another small business owner, Jeff Harman of York County, has attended several programs in Pennsylvania geared toward educating business owners about exporting their products to foreign countries. While he felt the programs were beneficial, he was less enthusiastic about state-paid foreign trade representatives.
“You have to be able to say Pennsylvania is open for business,” Harman said. “You have to be able to export.” But Harman says he worries about integrity. “In some countries you have to pay-to-play. If we’re paying a stipend to international parties to open doors someone needs to reevaluate,” Harman said. Harman was not making an allegation. He just wonders since it’s “a matter of integrity.”
“Every reimbursable expense submitted by OIBD representatives must be accompanied by a receipt,” Smith said. “All receipts are reviewed by DCED, the Comptroller’s office and the state Treasury department.”
Kevin Shivers, executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business in PA, the state’s small business association, said the international business office historically has more than earned its weight in increased trade for state business, but now its members seldom use it, preferring to establish their own connections.