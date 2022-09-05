Nonprofits are required to comply with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homelessness, which includes four different situations where an individual would be considered homeless.
The four instances are as follows, according to HUD: individuals who “lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence;” individuals who will “imminently lose their nighttime residence;” youth who otherwise do not qualify as homeless under this specific definition, but do under other federal statutes; and those who are leaving households of “domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or other life-threatening conditions.”
The HUD definition of homelessness does not include stable couch surfing, staying with family or friends, or other less-than-ideal circumstances. Those who do not meet the HUD definition of homelessness, but may refer to themselves as homeless, are not included in statistics.
Nonprofits must follow government regulations, in this case the HUD definition of homelessness, or they may lose their tax-exempt status.
President of Water Street Mission Jack Crowley said he believes that people who might be living in unsuitable homes should be included in the definition and count of those experiencing homelessness.
President and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County Kevin Ressler said he agrees that the definition of homelessness should be expanded. Personally, his definition of homelessness would include people who are sleeping somewhere less than ideal and are not paying for lodging.
“When we define homelessness in that broader sense, someone who doesn't have the autonomy of space that one would choose, then, we begin to see how much larger of a problem it is,” Ressler said.
Introducing a more expansive definition could include immigrants or refugees living in large multigenerational households because they have nowhere else to go or someone who may be sleeping on their parents couch, despite their own desire to be independent because they are unable to hold a job or enter recovery from drugs or alcohol abuse, said Ressler.