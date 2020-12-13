Shocking news: College professors write opinions in newspaper.
An alert letter writer on Dec. 6 (“Professors should not be political”) notified us of the disconcerting fact that college professors, including E. Fletcher McClellan of Elizabethtown College, are, according to him, revealing their liberal leanings by composing opinion pieces for the newspaper.
One wonders how much counseling their students will require to readjust to the ways of the cult sensibility after being indoctrinated with liberal values. Perhaps a free pass to a MAGA rally (where the vigil continues for the appearance of QAnon) will realign their thought processes to sensible herd mentality.
The letter writer will be dismayed to know that one of his college’s professors (Stephen K. Medvic, “Claims of ‘rigged’ election harm our democracy,” Nov. 15 Perspective op-ed) dared exercise a right to free speech outside the classroom, with another “conserve” your breath, liberal-slanted piece.
These professors clearly need to understand that this is the land of free majority conservative thoughts and elections that are only legitimate if conservatives win. Otherwise the letter writer would have complained about previously published conservative op-eds.
Nothing speaks more highly of our democracy than an aggrieved president proclaiming that fraudulent voting caused his loss and then instructing governors and state legislatures to overturn the vote, based solely on his supposition.
Our Founding Fathers’ self-evident truths must have referred to preventing socialism, liberal professors writing on their own time and confusing the masses, who gather sacrificially without masks, listening to an authoritarian.
Don Rossi
Manheim Township