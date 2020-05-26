KEEPING BUSY
-Here what some of the artists who were scheduled to perform in Hershey this year have been up to since the pandemic began.
-While Zac Brown’s tour was canceled, he is still making music from home. Earlier this month he performed a livestream as part of Verizon’s Pay it Forward initiative, which supports local businesses that have endured financial hardship during the pandemic.
-Nickelback fans may not see the band in concert this summer, but guitarist Ryan Peake said in a Twitter video that the band is “very close” to releasing a new documentary.
-You may have seen commercials for (or “Saturday Night Live” spoofs of) MasterClass, a remote learning website that provides users access to instructional videos by experts. Carlos Santana, who was due to perform in Hershey with Earth, Wind and Fire, teaches guitar on the platform.
-Rod Stewart sent $6,000 to a South Wales mother of three while she recovered from coronavirus. Natasha Jenkins, 35, told People magazine that Stewart sent her a check and an autographed photo after seeing a video on Facebook of her reuniting with her children after she recovered.
-John Mayer was already privy to Instagram Live before coronavirus, so naturally, he adapted to an increase in livestream viewers quite easily. If you missed it, be sure to check out his silly and absurdly catchy song “Drone Shot of My Yacht,” which he premiered on his live show. Mayer was set to appear in Hershey as part of Dead & Company.
-Green Day released a full-band cover of Blondie’s “Dreaming” set to video footage from past tours. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared additional coverage on the band’s YouTube, including “That Thing You Do!” (from the 1996 movie; its songwriter Adam Schlesinger died from coronavirus-related complications April ), “Kids in America” and “I Think We’re Alone Now.”