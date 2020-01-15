Two horses in poor condition were left at the New Holland Stables over the weekend and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office is asking the public for more information.

The horses were left either Sunday or Monday, the district attorney’s office said, and one horse -- Louise -- was “badly emaciated with her hips and ribs protruding.”

The other horse, Thelma, was in poor condition, too, according to the district attorney’s office.

Anyone who has seen the horses or knows who owned the horses is asked to call the Pennsyvalnia SPCA at 866-601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org. People can also call Detective Joanne Resh, at 717-299-8100.

The horses received treatment at New Bolton Center in Kennett Square and are recovering, the district attorney’s office said.

