Retired Lancaster attorney Andy Appel had always had an idea of his dream house. Ever since he was a young boy going to camp in Vermont, he dreamed about someday having his own log cabin in the woods.
Appel grew up in the School Lane Hills area of Lancaster, and although his doting parents did not embrace camping, they always made sure their son enjoyed idyllic summers camping in the woods of Vermont.
“They were suburbanites in every sense of the word,” Appel said, chuckling. “But every summer from the ages of 10 to 14 they always sent me to that amazing camp.”
Appel grew up and graduated from Ithaca College and Delaware Law School. He returned to Lancaster and opened his own law practice. He settled in suburbia, not unlike his parents, and worked hard for his clients.
One day in 1978, Appel was contacted to help coordinate the sales process of a home in southern Lancaster County. Serendipity is how he describes what happened next. As soon as he arrived at the house to discuss the real estate transaction, Appel felt like he had come home. The house was an original hand-constructed 1750’s log cabin home — just like the ones he had dreamed about living in as a boy. It was set in the woods with a stunning wildflower meadow as its yard. Appel noticed the exquisite, handcrafted dovetailing of the chestnut wood beams, describing it as “a true work of art.” What made the log cabin even more special was that it had another home built around it that included modern conveniences.
“It was just beautifully constructed,” Appel said.
Appel continued helping with the real estate transaction and was able to find an immediate buyer— himself! This home was everything he had ever imagined as a boy during those summer campouts in the woods of Vermont and he wasn’t going to let it slip away.
Over the years, Appel renovated the house to make it his own. He relished his situation of, “I’m alone; not lonely,” but still there did come a turning point.
“When I started to become older than my clients, I really took pause,” he reflected.
Appel was in his 70s, single and with no children.
“I was a sole practitioner and had never thought about retirement or made any plans for my future,” he said.
Appel further explained that although he had resources, he wanted to be the one to control his future.
“What if I get to the point where I can’t take care of myself?” he worried.
Soon another serendipitous event took place that pointed Appel to his next step. Over dinner with his cousins at Willow Valley Communities, he learned about SmartLife VIA Willow Valley. SmartLife is a true Life Plan at Home program designed to deliver high-quality services and care right in your own home ... or in Appel’s case, his log cabin! It provides an alternative to traditional long-term care options by offering care coordination, companion services, personal care and nursing care — all while safeguarding assets from rising costs, as monthly fees will not increase because an enhanced level of care is needed in the future.
During his research, Appel also learned that SmartLife offered him more flexibility in the decision-making for his future care than what he would have with his current long-term care insurance contract.
“I’m a lawyer, but I guess I didn’t read the fine print closely enough,” he sheepishly admitted.
Appel also made note that SmartLife shares the same tradition of excellence as Willow Valley Communities, and he appreciates that added peace of mind.
“The world is a little kooky right now,” Appel sighed. “Now more than ever before, I want to do what I can to safeguard my future.
“Besides,” he added, “I want to spend my time worrying about not seeing the next beautiful herd of deer in my yard, not who’s going to take care of me!”
