In these times of illness and upheaval, the idea of a permanent getaway in your own little corner of the world might sound appealing.
That peaceful oasis exists 2.5 hours away in Huntingdon County, about 30 minutes south of State College. Situated on 725 acres of scenic woodlands overlooking the Little Juniata River, the property at 6848 Warriors Ridge Road, Alexandria, is the epitome of quiet country living.
Anne Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.
A private road leads to the heart of the property: a 4,200-square-foot log cabin home featuring four bedrooms, a loft, three full and two half baths, and an entertainment area with full bar.
The home is the perfect combination of rustic charm and luxury, with architectural details like exposed beams and logs, hardwood floors and a stone fireplace and a spacious gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a wine bar.
The home is surrounded by majestic views, from the rich timber in front to the riverfront vistas from the full-length covered deck in back. With state game lands directly across the river, the view will never be developed or disturbed.
However, this remote property is more than simply a beautiful home with beautiful views. It is the promise of a secluded, self-sufficient luxury lifestyle.
The 1.5 miles of river frontage including a place for swimming in a private lagoon, fishing in the river, and abundant wildlife including deer, turkey, bear, fox and an active bald eagle’s nest.
The property also has a private boat dock for water activities such as swimming, boating, jet skiing, kayaking, paddle boarding and more.
The wooded compound offers plenty of space to set up a greenhouse, grow food on five plots and enjoy bonfires while looking up at the stars on a clear summer or fall evening. Acres of woods invite hiking, hunting, four-wheeling and motor biking. You might even set up your own gun or archery range.
There is also plenty of space to raise animals, such as horses, cows and chickens, as well as room to build barns, paddocks and grain storage.
And when guests or extended family visit, a smaller cabin home offers comfort and privacy away from the main house.
With a backup generator and fresh spring water, this compound is completely self-sufficient. The three-bay garage also has a gas pump for regular and diesel fuel. Propane heats the home.
Timber and potential mineral rights will fully transfer with the property.
Despite its remote location, civilization is not far away. The property is just a short commute from the popular Raystown Lake and the town of State College, which offers entertainment, shops, restaurants, golfing, concerts, festivals, the Penn State Mount Nittany Medical Center and, of course, Penn State sports.
The property is currently for sale for $4,995,000. A private open house will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Appointment/RSVP and pre-approval or proof of funds is required. For more information or to schedule an appointment contact the listing agent at 717-291-9101 or receptionist@lancrealestate.com.