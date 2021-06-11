With the Parade of Homes in full swing, now is the perfect time to pay a visit to Home Towne Square, the Landmark Homes 55-plus community just west of downtown Ephrata.
You’ll not only have a chance to explore one of Landmark’s four entries on this year’s annual tour of homes, you’ll also get to discover what makes this classic village-style neighborhood so special.
With its colorful palette of Arts and Crafts-style homes featuring welcoming front porches and picket fences, Home Towne Square blends old-fashioned charm with the latest in new home selections – and a low-maintenance lifestyle that allows residents to simply lock up and go, whenever they please, knowing the property will be maintained.
Home Towne Square’s model home is this year’s entry in the Parade. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath Mapleton is spacious, bright and loaded with flexibility. And at 3,128 square feet, you won’t have to sacrifice living space.
Heightened 10-foot ceilings on the first floor and an open floor plan give the two-story Mapleton lots of natural light.
An inviting great room at the front of the home features a cozy gas fireplace with stone surround and shiplap above a box-beam mantel.
The kitchen/dining area boasts upgraded cabinetry, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The dining area opens to a sunroom with sliding glass doors to access the patio. The versatile sunroom space is perfect for relaxing, entertaining or even as a home office.
Like all floor plans in Home Towne Square, the Mapleton features a first-floor owner’s suite. The Parade model includes an expansive closet and private bath with double-bowl vanity and upgraded shower.
Upstairs, the Mapleton offers even more flexibility, with two additional bedrooms, a full bath and a spacious loft area with a multitude of possibilities, from family room or game room to hobby area or office space.
The home also features stylish vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas, a full basement, and a two-car rear-load garage with a convenient mudroom entry and laundry room access.
After exploring the Parade home, take time to explore the Home Towne Square community, which includes walking and biking trails, picturesque gazebos and pocket parks. The private clubhouse, a hub for social activity, features a fitness room, kitchen, library and an outdoor swimming pool.
With no need to worry about mowing or snow removal, residents have more time to enjoy the community’s amenities or to travel farther afield. Home Towne Square is located just blocks off Route 322, making it convenient to all Lancaster County has to offer and an easy home base for day trips to Philadelphia, Baltimore and New Jersey.
Home Towne Square is now selling in its final phase, so limited opportunities remain to build in this unique community.
The Parade of Homes tour runs through June 20. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. weekends. You can also tour the Mapleton during the community’s regular open house hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Or take a 3D room-by-room virtual tour of the home at www.lancasterparadeofhomes.com.
For more information, call or text 717-283-5790 or email info@ownalandmark.com.
Directions from Lancaster: Take Route 222 North to the Brownstown/Rothsville exit, and then follow Route 272 North for 4 miles. Turn right onto the Route 322 West ramp and follow Route 322 for 1.6 miles. Turn right on Hackman Road, then left into the community.