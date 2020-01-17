Tom Garman

Happy New Year! Do Your Goals Include Finding a New Home in 2020?
Let me help you navigate the homebuying process.
The interest rates are still at historic lows, which makes 2020 a great time to invest in your future.
So what are you waiting for? Let’s get you pre-qualified through a mortgage company or a bank and find out what your needs are in a new home.
Homebuying is exciting but can be overwhelming. Make sure you sit down with a professional REALTOR® to go over the whole process so you know what to expect. A good REALTOR® takes the time to talk to their clients ahead of time. If you find someone that is willing to walk with you through this process it can be seamless. You need to feel comfortable being honest with your REALTOR® so there are no surprises.
Every journey to buy a home is different. Find a person that you trust to make a plan for homebuying success.
Homeowners, this applies to you as well. With buyers lining up to find a new home, now is the time to sell.
Let’s have the conversation about your 2020 real estate goals.
“The Road Home Starts Here”