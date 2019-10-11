Tom Garman

Are you in the market to buy a home?
Now is a great time to purchase your first home! Interest rates are once again historically low and homes are hitting the market every day.
First-time homebuyers: Here is a checklist to ensure your experience is smooth and exciting.
1. Make sure you have spoken to a REALTOR® who has explained the whole buying process.
2. Get pre-approved through a banking institution or a mortgage broker.
3. Establish approximately how much you want to spend a month for mortgage and all other expenses.
4. Have a conversation with your REALTOR® about your wants, needs and desired location so you can start looking for that one particular home.
5. Make an offer on the home and get that call that you won!
Now that you have the home of your dreams under contract, the communication between your REALTOR® and mortgage specialist is very crucial to keep the timelines in check. Ask questions always so that you are in the know on the purchase of your new home.
Home buying is very exciting and can be overwhelming at times, but keep your eye on the prize. You will soon be at the settlement table and on the way to your first home!
