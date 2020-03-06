Navigate This Real Estate Market With an Expert
In today’s market, it is important to give your home maximum exposure in order to to sell it in the least amount of time with maximum return on investment. I have helped clients sell homes in fewer than 24 hours!
I take a different approach to real estate, one that is built on personal touches, win-win deals and positive results. For me, staying in touch with you after the sale is about personal relationships, not just the properties.
“To anyone looking to sell a home or find and buy a home, Tom Garman is the best in the business! While going through the sadness of packing up my parents’ things and wondering how I was going to get this all done, and also packing to move to California, needless to say, I was stressed out! I met Tom Garman through a close friend. Tom had come through for her with a perfect home to suit her needs. So I shook Tom’s hand and told him that when I was ready I wanted him to be my agent. He stayed in touch and looked around for the perfect buyer before I even listed it! My home sold in under a month and he got me more than I expected. I recommended him to another friend of mine and he just found her the perfect house! My experience with Tom Garman was a true pleasure!”
— Sincerely, Robin Mcgarry
My real estate business is different by design. Whether you’re buying or selling in Lancaster or surrounding counties, I am here to help you achieve your real estate goals! I’m committed to providing guidance and stellar service as you navigate one of life’s biggest decisions. More importantly, I listen. And that means finding solutions that are tailored to you as we navigate the current market.
I will use the latest technologies, market research and business strategies to exceed your expectations. You are navigating with someone who truly cares about you and your real estate needs. Call me today so I can help you make your real estate dreams a reality!
“The Road Home Starts Here”